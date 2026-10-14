Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM sought more Krishna water, urged river linking.

Andhra Pradesh CM supported cooperation, highlighted river link benefits.

Godavari-Cauvery link faces funding, environmental, and interstate challenges.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday raised the demand for additional Krishna water for Chennai and renewed the push for the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project during his meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. Vijay submitted a letter seeking the implementation of the river-linking proposal and increased water releases to Chennai under the Telugu Ganga Project. Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh was also present during the meeting.

Naidu Meets Vijay

In a post on X, Naidu said that he welcomed his Tamil Nadu counterpart and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the neighbouring states on water-sharing issues. “It was a pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay garu, in Vijayawada today,” Naidu said after the talks.

It was a pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay garu, in Vijayawada today. We had fruitful discussions on issues of mutual interest, particularly Chennai’s drinking water requirements through the Telugu Ganga Project and the ambitious Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking initiative. Andhra Pradesh has already released 4.08 TMC of water to Chennai this year. Despite our own water constraints, we remain committed to supporting our neighbouring state, while balancing the needs of our people. I firmly believe that water should be a source of cooperation, not conflict. With close coordination among states and the support of the Union Government, the Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking project can provide a lasting solution to water scarcity, transform agriculture and bring prosperity to lakhs of farmers across South India. Together, we can turn shared water resources into shared prosperity. @CMOTamilnadu — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2026

Naidu Highlights Water Cooperation

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh would continue to support Tamil Nadu while balancing the water requirements of its own people. He said the state had released 4.08 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water to Chennai this year.

Describing water as “a source of cooperation, not conflict”, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the proposed Godavari-Cauvery project could help tackle water scarcity, support agriculture and improve farmers’ livelihoods across southern India.

He also stressed the need for coordination between the states and support from the Union Government to take the project forward.

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What Is Godavari-Cauvery Link?

The proposed river-linking network seeks to divert a portion of the Godavari's surplus water towards the southern river basins through interconnected systems linked to the Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery rivers.

Under the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery interlinking plan, the Pennar and Cauvery rivers would be connected at the Grand Anicut, also known as Kallanai, in Tamil Nadu.

For Tamil Nadu, the proposed transfer could supplement drinking-water supplies, improve irrigation availability and provide additional support during periods of weak monsoon rainfall.

The Godavari flows through Andhra Pradesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The proposal seeks to channel part of its surplus flows towards regions facing water shortages further south.

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Funding And Environmental Hurdles

Despite its potential benefits, implementing the river-linking project would require extensive infrastructure, substantial funding and environmental clearances. The availability of surplus water, the concerns of states involved and inter-state agreements are also important factors in determining whether the proposal can move forward.

Vijay's request for additional Krishna water through the Telugu Ganga Project also brings Chennai's drinking-water needs into focus, alongside the longer-term proposal to transfer water between river basins.

Vijay Visits Kanaka Durga Temple

Apart from the discussions on water security, Vijay visited the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada and offered prayers earlier in the day.

He also attended the Vijayawada Utsav celebrations at Punnami Ghat, engaging with Telugu-speaking audiences during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.