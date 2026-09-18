Congress Back Mamata, Slams ECI Over TMC Symbol Freeze, Calls Move ‘Gift To Modi’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECI froze Trinamool Congress name and symbol due to dispute.

ECI froze name/symbol, ensuring bypoll parity for factions.

Congress leader Venugopal criticized ECI, alleging BJP's influence.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has criticised the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol amid a dispute between rival factions claiming to represent the party.

Venugopal alleged that the decision by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was aimed at weakening the faction led by Mamata Banerjee. He described the move as a “blatantly unconstitutional hijack by the BJP” and said it was a “late night birthday gift to Modi ji”.

The Election Commission has, pending a final order, barred both rival factions from using the AITC name and its reserved symbol in the upcoming West Bengal bypolls. The Nandigram and Rejinagar seats are scheduled to go to polls on October 6.

Venugopal Targets ECI Over TMC Dispute

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that those who had fought the BJP under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership were now being given an opportunity to rebel against her and commit what he described as the “unconstitutional sin of defection with the ECI’s help”.

He also accused the poll panel of acting at the BJP’s behest, saying the ECI had “proven” itself to be a “puppet” of the BJP. These are Venugopal’s allegations, and the Election Commission’s interim order does not establish the claims made by the Congress leader.

Venugopal further linked the AITC dispute to earlier cases involving the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, alleging that opposition parties had faced similar action during internal splits.

EC Freezes TMC Name, Symbol Ahead Of Bypolls

The Election Commission said its interim measure was intended to place the rival groups on an even footing while it considers the dispute over the party’s identity and control. Neither faction can use the existing AITC name or the ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol for the upcoming bypolls.

The poll panel has directed the two factions to submit choices for alternative names and symbols. The groups will be allotted different names and symbols from the options permitted by the Election Commission for the bypolls.

Venugopal has demanded that the Election Commission restore the ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol to Mamata Banerjee. The interim arrangement will remain in place while the poll panel considers the underlying dispute and moves towards a final decision.