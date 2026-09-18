The Election Commission of India issued an interim decision to freeze the AITC name and its 'Flowers and Grass' symbol. This action was taken due to a dispute between rival factions claiming to represent the party.
Congress Back Mamata, Slams ECI Over TMC Symbol Freeze, Calls Move ‘Gift To Modi’
Venugopal alleged that the move was intended to weaken the faction led by Mamata Banerjee and accused the BJP of influencing the poll panel. He also compared the dispute with earlier cases involving the Shiv Sena and NCP.
- ECI froze Trinamool Congress name and symbol due to dispute.
- ECI froze name/symbol, ensuring bypoll parity for factions.
- Congress leader Venugopal criticized ECI, alleging BJP's influence.
Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has criticised the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol amid a dispute between rival factions claiming to represent the party.
Venugopal alleged that the decision by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was aimed at weakening the faction led by Mamata Banerjee. He described the move as a “blatantly unconstitutional hijack by the BJP” and said it was a “late night birthday gift to Modi ji”.
The Election Commission has, pending a final order, barred both rival factions from using the AITC name and its reserved symbol in the upcoming West Bengal bypolls. The Nandigram and Rejinagar seats are scheduled to go to polls on October 6.
Venugopal Targets ECI Over TMC Dispute
In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that those who had fought the BJP under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership were now being given an opportunity to rebel against her and commit what he described as the “unconstitutional sin of defection with the ECI’s help”.
He also accused the poll panel of acting at the BJP’s behest, saying the ECI had “proven” itself to be a “puppet” of the BJP. These are Venugopal’s allegations, and the Election Commission’s interim order does not establish the claims made by the Congress leader.
Venugopal further linked the AITC dispute to earlier cases involving the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, alleging that opposition parties had faced similar action during internal splits.
EC Freezes TMC Name, Symbol Ahead Of Bypolls
The Election Commission said its interim measure was intended to place the rival groups on an even footing while it considers the dispute over the party’s identity and control. Neither faction can use the existing AITC name or the ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol for the upcoming bypolls.
The poll panel has directed the two factions to submit choices for alternative names and symbols. The groups will be allotted different names and symbols from the options permitted by the Election Commission for the bypolls.
Venugopal has demanded that the Election Commission restore the ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol to Mamata Banerjee. The interim arrangement will remain in place while the poll panel considers the underlying dispute and moves towards a final decision.
Frequently Asked Questions
What action did the Election Commission take regarding the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)?
Who criticized the Election Commission's decision on the AITC?
Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the decision. He alleged it was unconstitutional, aimed at weakening Mamata Banerjee's faction, and made at the BJP's behest.
How does the interim decision affect the upcoming West Bengal bypolls?
Neither rival faction can use the AITC name or its 'Flowers and Grass' symbol in the upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls on October 6. They will be allotted alternative names and symbols.
What was the Election Commission's stated reason for its interim measure?
The Election Commission stated its interim measure was intended to place the rival groups on an even footing. This allows them to compete fairly while the dispute over the party's identity is considered.