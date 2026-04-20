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HomeNewsIndiaTMC's Abhishek urges BJP nominee to appeal to PM over plight of Aparajita Bill

TMC's Abhishek urges BJP nominee to appeal to PM over plight of Aparajita Bill

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI): Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Aparajita Bill, which is awaiting the President’s nod, sees the light of the da.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI): Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Aparajita Bill, which is awaiting the President’s nod, sees the light of the day.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in favour of party candidate Tirthankar Ghosh at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, the TMC national general secretary said the proposed legislation seeks to ensure time-bound punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, was passed in the assembly in September 2024.

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee said that a party “which garlands convicts... cannot deliver justice,” and accused it of double standards on women’s safety.

Referring to the rape and murder of the medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, he said the TMC government had taken prompt action.

“Within 48 hours, the accused was arrested. The CM met the victim’s family and assured them of all support, including a CBI probe if they desired,” he said.

Banerjee claimed that while people across Bengal had united in protest demanding punishment for the perpetrators, the BJP “politicised the tragedy” by seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of focusing on justice.

He also appealed to TMC workers to refrain from personal attacks against Debnath.

"People can make mistakes under grief, but our party cadres should not respond with improper language," he said, referring to Debnath’s earlier comments critical of the CM.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI SUS RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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