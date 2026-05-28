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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Rift Explodes: Kakoli Ghosh Accuses Kalyan Banerjee Of Abuse Inside Parliament

TMC Rift Explodes: Kakoli Ghosh Accuses Kalyan Banerjee Of Abuse Inside Parliament

In her letter, the Barasat MP sought permission to formally file a complaint against Banerjee and urged the Speaker to take action in the matter.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accused Kalyan Banerjee of abuse.
  • She sought Speaker's permission to file a complaint.
  • Banerjee's behavior allegedly misogynistic towards women MPs.
  • This follows Dastidar's resignation from party posts.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing fellow party MP Kalyan Banerjee of repeatedly verbally abusing her inside Parliament and displaying misogynistic behaviour towards women lawmakers.

In her letter, the Barasat MP sought permission to formally file a complaint against Banerjee and urged the Speaker to take action in the matter.

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint for redressal against Lok Sabha member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many women members and needs to be punished,” she stated in the letter.

No Comments From Kalyan Banerjee

Neither Kalyan Banerjee nor the Trinamool Congress leadership issued an immediate response to the allegations.

The complaint comes at a time when signs of internal discord within the TMC are becoming increasingly visible following the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections. Public disagreements and dissatisfaction within the party have recently surfaced more openly.

The development gains further significance as it comes just a day after Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts in the party and publicly criticised sections of the TMC leadership.

Despite stepping down from party positions, she continues to serve as the MP from Barasat, a seat she won on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations have been made against Kalyan Banerjee by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has accused Kalyan Banerjee of repeatedly verbally abusing her inside Lok Sabha and displaying misogynistic behavior towards women lawmakers.

What action is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar requesting from the Lok Sabha Speaker?

She has requested permission to formally file a complaint against Kalyan Banerjee and urged the Speaker to take action regarding the alleged abuse and misogyny.

Has Kalyan Banerjee or the Trinamool Congress responded to the allegations?

As of the article's reporting, neither Kalyan Banerjee nor the Trinamool Congress leadership had issued an immediate response to the allegations.

What is the context of this complaint within the Trinamool Congress?

The complaint arises amidst increasing signs of internal discord within the TMC, following the party's performance in recent Assembly elections and public disagreements among its members.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kalyan Banerjee West Bengal Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar OM BIRLA .TMC
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