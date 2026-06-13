‘He Is Like My Son’: Kalyan Softens Tone On Abhishek As TMC Faces Rebellion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kalyan Banerjee softened stance, calling Abhishek “like son.”

Abhishek responded conciliatorily, respecting Kalyan's right to views.

Just two days after launching a public broadside against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee appeared to soften his stance on Saturday, describing Abhishek as “like my son” and signalling unity as the party grapples with a growing rebellion in its ranks.

“He is like my son. It is the work of a father to forgive the mistakes of a son,” Kalyan Banerjee told ANI, striking a markedly different tone from his earlier criticism of the TMC's second-in-command.

"Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was wiped out. This CM is vindictive. This is danger for democracy," he added.

#WATCH | Kolkata | Over his comments on Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "He is like my son. It is the work of the father to forgive all faults made by a son. Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was… pic.twitter.com/YJ2aS5KGfl — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

The remarks come amid an escalating internal crisis within the ruling West Bengal party, with dissident MPs and MLAs reportedly exploring the possibility of forming a separate faction. Dismissing the rebel camp's efforts, the four-time Serampore MP accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the TMC and claimed opposition leaders were being systematically targeted.

Banerjee's latest comments stand in sharp contrast to his remarks earlier this week, when he openly questioned Abhishek's leadership style and suggested that party chief Mamata Banerjee would eventually have to choose between them. He had accused Abhishek of arrogance and of failing to respect senior leaders within the organisation.

How Abhishek Reacted on Kalyan's 'Dustbin' Remark

Unlike the sharp rhetoric coming from within the party, Abhishek Banerjee chose not to escalate the row and instead struck a measured tone. Speaking to reporters after a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence, the TMC national general secretary underscored his respect for senior party colleague Kalyan Banerjee and avoided engaging in a public confrontation.

“Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has known me since my childhood. I will not say anything against him,” Abhishek said, signalling a conciliatory approach despite the criticism directed at him.

ALSO READ: 'He Brought Me Up': Abhishek Refuses To Hit Back Over Kalyan's 'Dustbin' Remark, Mamata Ultimatum

His remarks came in response to Kalyan Banerjee’s recent attack, in which the veteran MP accused Abhishek of arrogance and raised concerns about the party’s internal functioning and leadership style.

The tensions have surfaced amid the ongoing Signgate controversy, a case involving allegations of forged signatures on documents submitted to the West Bengal Assembly. The matter is being probed by the CID and has already led to disciplinary action against two legislators.

Raid At Abhishek's Residence

Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence was searched by police and central security personnel early Saturday in connection with an investigation involving his personal assistant, Sumit Roy. The operation reportedly started around 3 am and continued for nearly four hours as officials searched for Roy, who is wanted in an alleged financial fraud case.

Following the search, a video of Banerjee speaking to reporters outside his Kalighat home went viral on social media. Responding to questions about the raid and Roy's whereabouts, the TMC MP declined to comment on the investigation, saying answers should come from the agencies conducting the operation.

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Banerjee stated that officials had searched his entire residence and reiterated that he was not in a position to explain the purpose of the action. The search has generated significant political attention in West Bengal and triggered fresh debate across social media platforms.