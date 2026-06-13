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HomeNewsIndiaReshuffle In TMC: Arnab Banerjee Named Youth Chief, Kunal Ghosh Gets North Kolkata Post

Reshuffle In TMC: Arnab Banerjee Named Youth Chief, Kunal Ghosh Gets North Kolkata Post

TMC reshuffled its organisation, naming Arnab Banerjee youth chief and Kunal Ghosh North Kolkata president, amid a deepening rebellion by 19 MPs and growing internal dissent against Mamata Banerjee.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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  • Trinamool Congress appointed new youth and district presidents.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced key organisational changes, appointing Arnab Banerjee as the new State President of the Trinamool Youth Congress and Kunal Ghosh as the president of the party's North Kolkata organisational district unit.

Arnab Banerjee replaces Saayoni Ghosh as the state youth wing chief after she left the party.

In another major reshuffle, Kunal Ghosh has been appointed president of the North Kolkata organisational district, replacing senior TMC leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the post. 

This came after 19 members from TMC signed a letter and sent to Speaker Om Birla's office. The rebel faction's strength of 19 MPs, which is two-thirds of the party’s strength, allows them to bypass the anti-defection law. They insist that they would not join the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and would only support it.

Internal Rift Deepens Within TMC

The internal strife within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has continued unabated since the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly election results. The party has already lost control over its legislative wing in the state Assembly, while signs of rebellion are now becoming increasingly visible in the Lok Sabha as well.

On June 1, a large section of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee. Reports of divisions among TMC parliamentarians emerged on the same day that Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi to attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc.

What Happened at the Working Committee Meeting?

A meeting of the TMC Working Committee was held at Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev resigned from all their posts, leaving two positions vacant.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Mala Roy and another leader who has aligned with the rival camp and is reportedly forming a separate faction were removed from the Working Committee. Sougata Roy and Jyotipriya Mallick have been inducted into the committee.

Kunal Ghosh has been appointed president of North Kolkata, replacing Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Saayoni Ghosh has also been removed from the post of president of the Trinamool Youth Congress.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new State President of the Trinamool Youth Congress?

Arnab Banerjee has been appointed as the new State President of the Trinamool Youth Congress. He replaced Saayoni Ghosh in this role.

What new position has Kunal Ghosh been appointed to?

Kunal Ghosh has been appointed president of the party's North Kolkata organisational district unit. He replaced senior TMC leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in this position.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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