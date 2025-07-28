Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor, questioning India’s foreign policy stance and alleging undue deference to the United States. He demanded to know why Prime Minister Modi did not publicly respond to Trump’s claim that the US had played a mediating role in facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“PM Modi, why once you couldn’t post on your ‘X’ handle that whatever the American President said is incorrect… The moment you stand in front of the American President, your height is reduced to 5 feet, and your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches. Why are you so afraid of the American President?” Banerjee said in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on the military campaign.

Kalyan Banerjee raised sharp questions over the government’s decision to halt military operations against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, comparing it to a cricketer choosing to declare an innings at 90 runs instead of scoring a century. He said the entire nation had stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and demanded to know why a ceasefire was announced on 10 May when public sentiment expected a more decisive outcome.

“Have you ever heard that a player batting at 90 and heading towards a century, declare the innings. Only Modiji can do this, no one else… It was a matter of completing 100 runs, ended up being at 90,” Banerjee remarked.

The Srerampur MP, speaking largely in Bengali with occasional use of English, said people across the country had high expectations as Operation Sindoor progressed.

Speaking to ANI separately, the TMC MP questioned the sudden ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, stating, “…We thought that we would win the war and teach a lesson to Pakistan. Why did we declare a ceasefire? Have we ever seen that innings be declared when the player is about to score a century? They did the same. US President Donald Trump, in a post on social media, said that the ceasefire was agreed upon after his intervention. If it is incorrect. Why didn’t PM Modi post and say that this is incorrect?… Why did we declare a ceasefire under the pressure of the American President?”

BJP’s Amit Malviya Accuses TMC of Supporting Pakistan Narrative

Reacting strongly to Banerjee’s remarks, the BJP’s National Information & Technology Department head, Amit Malviya, accused the TMC of siding with Pakistan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote, “West Bengal Pakistan is celebrating today — courtesy of Trinamool Congress. Despite being crushed in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has found a strange ally in TMC.”

He went on to level serious charges against the TMC MP, claiming: “🔻 TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking inside the Indian Parliament, did the unthinkable:

1️⃣ Referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Pakistan-Governed Azad Kashmir.”

2️⃣ Mocked the valour of our armed forces, insinuating that Pakistani terrorists just walk in, kill, and leave — and then giggled.

3️⃣ Ridiculed India’s intelligence agencies, turning Pakistan’s terror strikes into a joke through mimicry.

“This isn’t dissent. This is disgrace. Is the TMC representing India’s voice or Pakistan’s propaganda?” Malviya asked.

Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi Questions India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised questions about the abrupt halt of Operation Sindoor, stating in Parliament, “The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender?”

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s remarks, he said, “The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire.” Gogoi expressed concern that the government had backed down under international pressure.

He also demanded transparency about Indian aircraft losses, saying, “We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied.”

Gogoi also questioned the credibility of India’s foreign policy success, citing instances where global narratives continued to club India with Pakistan. “How can we say that our foreign policy is a success? Even our allies have hyphenated India-Pakistan. In the Brazil document, the assault in Pakistan was mentioned and not India,” he said.

Defence Minister Rejects Claims of External Pressure

Responding to the Opposition’s claims, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically denied any foreign influence behind the ceasefire. Addressing the House, Singh said, “Operation Sindoor was paused as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives.”

He described the operation as swift and precise, carried out over 22 minutes and targeting nine terror sites — seven of which were completely destroyed. “The attacks were non-escalatory in nature,” he added.

“To say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect,” Singh asserted.

Highlighting the operation’s success, he concluded, “Operation Sindoor is a symbol of our strength… demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May, with Indian forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The offensive was followed by retaliatory actions from Pakistan, and India responded with counter-offensives under the same operation. The conflict was brought to a halt following a mutual understanding on the evening of 10 May.