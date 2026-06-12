CID Team Reaches TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee's Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee questioned by CID over alleged signature forgery.

Forgery case concerns resolution for Bengal Leader of Opposition.

High Court directed appearance, protected Banerjee from coercive action.

A CID team reached Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence on Friday evening, a day after the party's national general secretary was questioned for nearly six hours in connection with the alleged signature forgery case linked to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The development comes as the investigation gathers pace amid an escalating political crisis within the Trinamool Congress.

Six-Hour Questioning At CID Headquarters

Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by investigators on Thursday at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan.

The TMC MP arrived at around 5:50 pm and remained there until approximately 11:30 pm. He had returned from Delhi earlier in the day after attending the INDIA bloc meeting before heading to his Kalighat residence and later appearing before investigators.

Following the interrogation, he visited the residence of his aunt and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.

Multiple Summons And High Court Relief

The questioning came after Abhishek skipped three summons issued over the past three weeks. He had cited health reasons following the Sonarpur heckling incident and also argued that the matter was sub judice before the Calcutta High Court.

The High Court had set a 6 pm deadline for his appearance on Thursday and directed that no coercive action be taken against him while requiring him to cooperate with the investigation.

According to reports, he has been summoned again for questioning on June 14.

Probe Linked To Alleged Forged Signatures

The case centres on a resolution submitted to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Ratindra Bose naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition.

The document, reportedly signed on May 6 at the Kalighat office, allegedly contained 14 forged signatures. Abhishek's signature appeared at the end of the resolution in his capacity as the party's national general secretary.

Earlier this week, a CID team searched the TMC office opposite Mamata Banerjee's residence as well as Abhishek's Camac Street office while looking for the original resolution carrying 70 signatures.

Complaint By Rebel Leaders Triggered Investigation

The investigation began after rebel TMC leaders Ritabrata Chatterjee and Sandipan Saha raised objections regarding the signatures.

Following their complaint, the Assembly Speaker approached Hare Street Police Station, leading to the CID probe. Fourteen signatories have already been questioned by investigators.

Ritabrata Chatterjee is currently serving as the Leader of Opposition, a position accepted by the Speaker after receiving support from a two-thirds majority of the TMC's 80 MLAs in the state Assembly.

Political Battle Moves To Court

The Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee faction has challenged Ritabrata Chatterjee's recognition as Leader of Opposition, arguing that the decision rests with the party leadership.

The legal challenge comes at a time when the original TMC leadership is facing growing internal pressure. Several MLAs and MPs have shifted allegiance to the rebel camp, while three Rajya Sabha members have resigned, citing opposition to what they described as Abhishek Banerjee's alleged high-handedness and disregard for senior party leaders.

The latest CID action adds another layer to the unfolding political and legal battle within the Trinamool Congress.