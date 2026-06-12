He was questioned in connection with an alleged signature forgery case related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. A resolution submitted contained reportedly forged signatures, including his.
CID Team Reaches TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee's Residence
The development comes as the investigation gathers pace amid an escalating political crisis within the Trinamool Congress.
- Abhishek Banerjee questioned by CID over alleged signature forgery.
- Forgery case concerns resolution for Bengal Leader of Opposition.
- High Court directed appearance, protected Banerjee from coercive action.
A CID team reached Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence on Friday evening, a day after the party's national general secretary was questioned for nearly six hours in connection with the alleged signature forgery case linked to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.
The development comes as the investigation gathers pace amid an escalating political crisis within the Trinamool Congress.
Six-Hour Questioning At CID Headquarters
Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by investigators on Thursday at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan.
The TMC MP arrived at around 5:50 pm and remained there until approximately 11:30 pm. He had returned from Delhi earlier in the day after attending the INDIA bloc meeting before heading to his Kalighat residence and later appearing before investigators.
Following the interrogation, he visited the residence of his aunt and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.
Multiple Summons And High Court Relief
The questioning came after Abhishek skipped three summons issued over the past three weeks. He had cited health reasons following the Sonarpur heckling incident and also argued that the matter was sub judice before the Calcutta High Court.
The High Court had set a 6 pm deadline for his appearance on Thursday and directed that no coercive action be taken against him while requiring him to cooperate with the investigation.
According to reports, he has been summoned again for questioning on June 14.
Probe Linked To Alleged Forged Signatures
The case centres on a resolution submitted to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Ratindra Bose naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition.
The document, reportedly signed on May 6 at the Kalighat office, allegedly contained 14 forged signatures. Abhishek's signature appeared at the end of the resolution in his capacity as the party's national general secretary.
Earlier this week, a CID team searched the TMC office opposite Mamata Banerjee's residence as well as Abhishek's Camac Street office while looking for the original resolution carrying 70 signatures.
Complaint By Rebel Leaders Triggered Investigation
The investigation began after rebel TMC leaders Ritabrata Chatterjee and Sandipan Saha raised objections regarding the signatures.
Following their complaint, the Assembly Speaker approached Hare Street Police Station, leading to the CID probe. Fourteen signatories have already been questioned by investigators.
Ritabrata Chatterjee is currently serving as the Leader of Opposition, a position accepted by the Speaker after receiving support from a two-thirds majority of the TMC's 80 MLAs in the state Assembly.
Political Battle Moves To Court
The Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee faction has challenged Ritabrata Chatterjee's recognition as Leader of Opposition, arguing that the decision rests with the party leadership.
The legal challenge comes at a time when the original TMC leadership is facing growing internal pressure. Several MLAs and MPs have shifted allegiance to the rebel camp, while three Rajya Sabha members have resigned, citing opposition to what they described as Abhishek Banerjee's alleged high-handedness and disregard for senior party leaders.
The latest CID action adds another layer to the unfolding political and legal battle within the Trinamool Congress.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Abhishek Banerjee questioned by the CID?
What is the alleged signature forgery case about?
The case concerns a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition. This document allegedly contained 14 forged signatures.
When and where was Abhishek Banerjee questioned?
Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by CID investigators for nearly six hours on Thursday at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan. He arrived around 5:50 pm and left around 11:30 pm.
Why did the investigation into the alleged forgery begin?
The investigation started after rebel TMC leaders Ritabrata Chatterjee and Sandipan Saha lodged a complaint regarding the signatures. The Assembly Speaker then approached the police, leading to the CID probe.