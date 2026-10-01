TMC Gets Setback From Supreme Court Over Operation Of Four Bank Accounts

The Trinamool Congress suffered a setback in the Supreme Court on Thursday as the court made a significant observation regarding the operation of four of the party's bank accounts. The Supreme Court declined to entertain the plea seeking permission to operate the four TMC bank accounts. The court said it did not see any reason at this stage to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order on the matter.

The Supreme Court also made an important observation, saying, "The bigger question is also who has the right to operate these accounts." The remark appeared to refer to the fact that the Election Commission's decision on the party's name and election symbol is still pending.

Why Did ED Freeze TMC's Bank Accounts?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case over the alleged transfer of funds from the party's bank accounts to an aviation company. Following the case, the party's bank accounts were frozen.

However, the High Court has allowed the party to withdraw a certain amount from one account for its day-to-day functioning.

The Election Commission has frozen the Trinamool Congress' party name and election symbol. It has assigned a new name and election symbol to the faction led by Mamata Banerjee.

The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has also been given a new party name.

The dispute escalated after the Bengal elections, leading to the ongoing legal battle over TMC's bank accounts in the Calcutta High Court. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court.