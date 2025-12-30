Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
TMC Dismisses Amit Shah's 2026 Poll Claim, Says BJP Won't Cross 50 Seats In Bengal

TMC Dismisses Amit Shah’s 2026 Poll Claim, Says BJP Won’t Cross 50 Seats In Bengal

The Trinamool Congress rejected Amit Shah’s claim of a two-thirds BJP majority in Bengal in 2026, calling it baseless and predicting a humiliating defeat for the party.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of peddling falsehoods and making baseless claims about securing a two-thirds majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that Shah’s remarks were based on hollow assertions and claimed that the BJP would not even cross the 50-seat mark in the polls.

"Shah will keep coming and going like a tourist. Such visits will serve no purpose," Basu said on the sidelines of a programme.

"The BJP will not even cross the 50-mark in the assembly polls and suffer a humiliating defeat," Basu claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026".

"We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds," he said.

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar also dismissed Shah’s assertion that the BJP does not engage in temple-based polarising politics.

"Everyone knows the BJP campaigned on temple-masjid politics in both the 2019 and 2024 elections. This brand of politics will again be rejected by the people of Bengal," Majumdar said.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
BJP Bengal Bratya Basu AMIT SHAH .TMC West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
Embed widget