TMC-Congress Merger? Abhishek Banerjee-Rahul Gandhi Meeting Fuels Speculation Amid Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC's Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee also met Sonia Gandhi, fueling merger speculation.

TMC faces internal challenges following its recent West Bengal defeat.

Speculation over a possible rapprochement between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress gained momentum after TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

Abhishek Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien during the meeting. However, the agenda of the discussion was not disclosed, leaving political observers guessing about its significance amid growing uncertainty within the West Bengal-based party.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is facing internal challenges following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Reports of resignations and growing dissatisfaction within the party have added to speculation about its future political strategy.

Mamata Banerjee Meets Sonia Gandhi

Before Abhishek Banerjee's meeting with Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Tuesday.

The two leaders reportedly held discussions for nearly an hour. Their meeting came less than 24 hours after they met during an INDIA bloc meeting on Monday.

Political observers also noted the warm exchange between the two leaders, who embraced each other during the interaction, signalling cordial ties despite past political differences.

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TMC Faces Internal Challenges After Poll Defeat

Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes at a difficult time for the TMC, which is grappling with a political setback following its loss in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, reports have emerged of growing dissatisfaction among some party leaders and legislators. Internal tensions have reportedly intensified as the party evaluates its future course.

The situation has become more complicated following claims that some TMC Members of Parliament have announced support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), adding to the leadership's concerns.

Merger Speculation Gains Traction

The meetings between senior TMC and Congress leaders have triggered renewed speculation about the possibility of closer cooperation between the two parties.

While neither side has officially commented on any merger discussions, the back-to-back interactions have fuelled political debate, particularly against the backdrop of the TMC's current challenges.

Political circles continue to watch developments closely, with questions being raised about whether the meetings signal a broader realignment within the opposition camp.

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Expelled TMC Leader Weighs In

Amid the speculation, expelled TMC leader Riju Dutta made a strong statement regarding the party's future.

In a post on social media platform X, Dutta claimed that Mamata Banerjee had little option other than merging the TMC with the Congress. He argued that such a move could strengthen the party's national visibility and help consolidate support among minority voters in West Bengal.

Dutta also questioned the future role of Abhishek Banerjee in the evolving political landscape. However, his remarks represent his personal assessment, and there has been no official confirmation from either the TMC or the Congress regarding any merger proposal.