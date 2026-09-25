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English NewsNewsIndiaTMC's Ajit Maiti Detained In Early Morning Raid At Kharagpur Home

TMC's Ajit Maiti Detained In Early Morning Raid At Kharagpur Home

Written By : Surjeet Mitra |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

Ajit Maiti, a former Trinamool Congress MLA aligned with the Mamata Banerjee faction of the party, was picked up by Pingla Police in a pre-dawn operation at his residence in Kharagpur. Officers moved in early Monday morning to execute the arrest before escorting him to Debra Police Station for questioning.

Early Hours Operation

The arrest unfolded before daybreak, with Pingla Police personnel arriving directly at Maiti's Kharagpur home to take him into custody. No further details on the exact charges prompting this latest action have been disclosed so far.

Transfer To Debra Station

Once detained, Maiti was moved from his residence to Debra Police Station, where he is expected to be questioned as part of the ongoing proceedings against him.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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