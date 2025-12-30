Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Offers Vaikuntha Ekadashi Prayers At Tirupati Temple

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Offers Vaikuntha Ekadashi Prayers At Tirupati Temple

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited Tirumala temple on Tuesday for Vaikuntha Ekadashi, receiving honors and prasadams from TTD officials after his darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)

Tirupati, Dec 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

TTD officials received Revanth Reddy and later took him for darshan.

“Reddy had darshan of Lord Venkateswara early morning today. He was received by TTD officials and taken for darshan,” said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Following darshan, priests honoured him with silk clothes and presented the Lord’s prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The CM had darshan on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan), held at the Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

The Vaikunta Dwaram (door) was opened today and will be closed after 10 days (8th Jan, 2026). Vaikunta Dwaram will not be opened in the whole year except during this auspicious period.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
