Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Offers Vaikuntha Ekadashi Prayers At Tirupati Temple

Tirupati, Dec 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

TTD officials received Revanth Reddy and later took him for darshan.

“Reddy had darshan of Lord Venkateswara early morning today. He was received by TTD officials and taken for darshan,” said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Following darshan, priests honoured him with silk clothes and presented the Lord’s prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The CM had darshan on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan), held at the Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

The Vaikunta Dwaram (door) was opened today and will be closed after 10 days (8th Jan, 2026). Vaikunta Dwaram will not be opened in the whole year except during this auspicious period.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS ROH

