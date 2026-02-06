Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Naidu Alleges Tirupati Laddus Were Made With Ghee Adulterated Using Bathroom Chemicals Under YSRCP Rule

Naidu Alleges Tirupati Laddus Were Made With Ghee Adulterated Using Bathroom Chemicals Under YSRCP Rule

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using chemically adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus and Srisailam Temple offerings for five years.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)

Kalugotla (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) were made using ghee which was adulterated with chemicals used to clean bathrooms during the previous YSRCP government.

Addressing a village meeting at Kalugotla village in Kurnool district, the chief minister alleged that the previous government tried to undermine the prestige of Lord Venkateswara Swamy with adulterated prasadam (consecrated food).

He also alleged that adulterated ghee was also supplied to the famous Srisailam Temple during the YSRCP regime.

"Ghee made out of bathroom-cleaning chemicals was used in laddus by them (previous YSRCP government)," claimed Naidu, on the sidelines of a Pattadar Passbook (land documents) distribution programme in Yemmiganur constituency.

According to the CM, adulterated ghee made with chemicals was used to make laddus for five years. PTI STH GDK GDK KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
