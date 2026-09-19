Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Ghee Had Palm Oil, Chemicals, ED Says; Supplier’s Promoter Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED arrested Mangla in TTD adulterated ghee supply probe.

Mangla manufactured Rs 96 crore of total adulterated ghee.

Adulterated ghee made from vegetable oils and chemicals.

Mangla coordinated supply through various alleged front entities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested another accused in its investigation into the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), intensifying the probe into the network behind the controversial supplies. Kailash Chand Mangla was arrested by the ED's Hyderabad zonal office on September 17 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was later presented before the Special Court (PMLA) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which sent him to judicial custody.

The money laundering investigation stems from a First Information Report registered at Tirupati East Police Station. The FIR relates to allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption in connection with the procurement and supply of adulterated ghee to TTD.

Rs 230 Crore In Supplies

According to the ED, the alleged irregularities relate to ghee supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024. The agency has put the total value of the allegedly fraudulent supplies during this period at Rs 230 crore.

The investigation has also identified Mangla's alleged role in the manufacture of a substantial portion of the adulterated product.

The agency said, "The alleged fraudulent supplies of ghee to TTD during the period 2019-2024 were valued at Rs 230 crore and out of this, Rs 96 crore of adulterated Ghee was manufactured by Kailash Chand Mangla."

The alleged adulterated ghee was reportedly produced using a combination of vegetable oils and chemical substances instead of genuine cow ghee. The ED said, as per ANI, "adulterated ghee was allegedly manufactured using Refined Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palmolein and various chemicals, including MG-90, Monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and Acetic Acid Ester, and was subsequently supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for supply to TTD."

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Alleged Manufacturing Network

Mangla, who promotes Sukriti Foods Pvt Ltd, has been described by the agency as an alleged participant in the wider conspiracy. The ED said he "facilitated the procurement of adulterants and manufactured adulterated ghee at his factory premises."

The investigation also points to an alleged network involving multiple entities through which the adulterated ghee was supplied. The agency alleges that Mangla played a role in coordinating these transactions.

According to the ED, "Mangla also coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through various front entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd, Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd and AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd. He also created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, with the objective of concealing the actual utilisation of adulterants and creating an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee."

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Probe Widens Further

Mangla's arrest comes after the ED detained Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, in connection with the same investigation.

Investigators allege that Jain was involved in masterminding the broader operation involving the manufacture and supply of adulterated ghee to TTD.

The latest arrest indicates that the agency's investigation is examining not only the alleged supply of adulterated ghee but also the procurement of ingredients, manufacturing process, use of intermediary entities and maintenance of records allegedly intended to mask the transactions.