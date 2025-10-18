Tirupati Collectorate Bomb Threat A Hoax, Police Trace Email To Tamil Nadu

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Police were put on high alert on Saturday after the Tirupati Collectorate in Andhra Pradesh received an anonymous bomb threat email. However, a thorough search revealed the threat to be a hoax, police said.



According to officials, bomb squad and dog squad teams inspected various sections of the Collectorate and surrounding areas. After checking the Collector's chamber and other offices, authorities confirmed that no explosive materials were found. Officials traced the origin of the threat email to Tamil Nadu, they said. More details are awaited.



Earlier, a similar incident occured last week in Tamil Nadu when the Director General of Police (DGP) office received a bomb threat via email on Thursday night. The email, sent from an unknown source, claimed explosives had been planted at the office of Puthiya Thalaimurai, in Ekkatuthangal, Chennai.



Police evacuated all employees and conducted a thorough search using metal detectors and sniffer dogs.

The inspection, which lasted for more than one and a half hours around midnight, found no explosive materials, and the threat was later confirmed as a hoax. Police were investigating to identify and trace the individual behind the threat. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)