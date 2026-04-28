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HomeNewsIndiaVijay Visits Tiruchendur Temple Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Counting, Sparks Political Buzz

Vijay Visits Tiruchendur Temple Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Counting, Sparks Political Buzz

Actor-politician Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in the early hours of Tuesday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor-politician Vijay visited Tiruchendur Murugan Temple early morning.
  • He offered prayers at multiple shrines after casting vote.
  • Vijay's visit follows his political party's assembly election.
  • Fans and party members gathered, showing his popularity.

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Actor-politician Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing significant public attention days after polling concluded in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dressed in a traditional silk dhoti, Vijay took part in the Viswaroopa Darshan at dawn, a ritual considered highly auspicious among devotees of Lord Murugan. Temple authorities honoured him with a ceremonial shawl upon his arrival.

During his visit, he performed prayers at multiple shrines within the temple complex, including those dedicated to Lord Murugan, Valli, Deivanai, Shanmugar, Dakshinamurthy, Perumal, and Chatur Samhara Moorthy.

The visit comes at a politically significant time, as Vijay -- who recently launched his political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) -- contested the 2026 Assembly elections from two constituencies: Perambur and Tiruchy East.

Following an intense campaign, the actor has been engaged in internal consultations with party leaders after the conclusion of voting. Vijay had arrived in Madurai around midnight from Chennai via a private aircraft before proceeding by road to Tiruchendur. Despite the late hour, a large number of fans and party volunteers gathered at the Madurai airport to welcome him, reflecting his enduring popularity and growing political presence.

His early morning temple visit also attracted considerable attention, with devotees thronging the premises to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

The crowd's presence underscored Vijay’s continued mass appeal, even beyond the electoral arena. Senior members of his party accompanied him during the visit, including TVK General Secretary Anand and Jagadeesh, Chairman of Root Productions. Their presence indicated that the trip, while spiritual in nature, also carried organisational significance as the party looks ahead to the next phase following the elections.

After completing the darshan at Tiruchendur, Vijay departed for Thoothukudi airport, from where he is scheduled to return to Chennai by a private flight.

Vijay’s temple visit, coming immediately after polling, has sparked interest across political and public circles, with observers closely watching his next moves as both an actor and emerging political figure in Tamil Nadu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Joseph Vijay offer prayers recently?

Actor-politician Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in the early hours of Tuesday.

When did Joseph Vijay visit the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple?

Vijay visited the temple in the early hours of Tuesday, days after the conclusion of polling in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

What is the significance of Joseph Vijay's temple visit?

The visit is politically significant as Vijay recently launched his political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and contested the 2026 Assembly elections.

Who accompanied Joseph Vijay during his temple visit?

Senior members of his party accompanied him, including TVK General Secretary Anand and Jagadeesh, Chairman of Root Productions.

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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