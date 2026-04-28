Vijay Visits Tiruchendur Temple Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Counting, Sparks Political Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-politician Vijay visited Tiruchendur Murugan Temple early morning.

He offered prayers at multiple shrines after casting vote.

Vijay's visit follows his political party's assembly election.

Fans and party members gathered, showing his popularity.

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Actor-politician Joseph Vijay offered prayers at the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing significant public attention days after polling concluded in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dressed in a traditional silk dhoti, Vijay took part in the Viswaroopa Darshan at dawn, a ritual considered highly auspicious among devotees of Lord Murugan. Temple authorities honoured him with a ceremonial shawl upon his arrival.

During his visit, he performed prayers at multiple shrines within the temple complex, including those dedicated to Lord Murugan, Valli, Deivanai, Shanmugar, Dakshinamurthy, Perumal, and Chatur Samhara Moorthy.

The visit comes at a politically significant time, as Vijay -- who recently launched his political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) -- contested the 2026 Assembly elections from two constituencies: Perambur and Tiruchy East.

Following an intense campaign, the actor has been engaged in internal consultations with party leaders after the conclusion of voting. Vijay had arrived in Madurai around midnight from Chennai via a private aircraft before proceeding by road to Tiruchendur. Despite the late hour, a large number of fans and party volunteers gathered at the Madurai airport to welcome him, reflecting his enduring popularity and growing political presence.

His early morning temple visit also attracted considerable attention, with devotees thronging the premises to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

The crowd's presence underscored Vijay’s continued mass appeal, even beyond the electoral arena. Senior members of his party accompanied him during the visit, including TVK General Secretary Anand and Jagadeesh, Chairman of Root Productions. Their presence indicated that the trip, while spiritual in nature, also carried organisational significance as the party looks ahead to the next phase following the elections.

After completing the darshan at Tiruchendur, Vijay departed for Thoothukudi airport, from where he is scheduled to return to Chennai by a private flight.

Vijay’s temple visit, coming immediately after polling, has sparked interest across political and public circles, with observers closely watching his next moves as both an actor and emerging political figure in Tamil Nadu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)