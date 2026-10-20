Tiger Shroff Shooting Suspect Hrithik Shaved His Head Two Months Ago To Conceal Identity

The accused who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai fled towards Andheri railway station before escaping to Rajasthan via Gujarat, police investigation has revealed. They were arrested while allegedly preparing to flee to Nepal. Following their arrest, police have been questioning the accused, with the investigation revealing that one of them, identified as Hrithik Kumar, had changed his appearance around two months ago to conceal his identity.

Hrithik reportedly shaved his head after previously keeping his hair long in an attempt to avoid being recognised.

Two of the three men who arrived on a motorcycle in Mumbai’s Juhu area allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car before fleeing the spot. Police later recovered their motorcycle from Andheri railway station. The accused subsequently travelled on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

After gathering information about their train journey and identifying their coach, Mumbai Police alerted Jaipur Police, who arrested the three accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan confirmed the arrests. According to the police, two of the accused are from Sonipat, while the third is from Bihar. One of them has studied up to Class 12, while another has studied up to Class 8.

Police are also investigating how the third accused came into contact with the other two, who already knew each other. Hrithik Kumar was working as a Rapido rider in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Changed Appearance To Hide Identity

According to the investigation, Hrithik had attempted to conceal his identity around two months before the alleged attack. He reportedly shaved his head to avoid being recognised by people in the area.

Police already had records of Hrithik, who was reportedly a known criminal, including details of his earlier appearance when he had long hair. However, he allegedly went completely bald to make identification more difficult.

When he fled after the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car, his hair appeared to have grown back slightly. Police said the change in his appearance had emerged as part of the investigation.

All Three Accused Adults, None A Minor: Police

Police said all three accused were adults and that legal procedures were being followed in the case.

“We are following the legal process and the standard operating procedures. We are at the preliminary stage and have apprehended all three accused. None of the accused in this incident is a minor,” Roshan said.

He added that the police had received assistance from the Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat police forces.

“Further action will be taken against anyone whose name emerges during the investigation. We are also investigating where and how the accused obtained the motorcycle,” he said.

Rapido Issues Statement After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Rapido expressed concern over the incident involving Tiger Shroff and his team, saying it was relieved that they were safe and wished them a speedy recovery.

The company said it was aware of media reports mentioning an individual registered as a captain on its platform. However, the individual had not been active on the platform since October 14.

“As is common in India’s large gig economy, individuals may be registered on multiple platforms simultaneously. On the day of the incident, the individual used Rapido’s services as a customer,” the company said.

Rapido added that it was in continuous contact with the authorities and was cooperating with the investigation. It said it had responded promptly and shared all information requested by the authorities.

The company also reiterated that it did not tolerate violence or criminal activity and would continue to extend its full cooperation to the investigation.