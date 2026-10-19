Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a stern warning to criminal gangs following the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, saying the government would not allow gang wars to return to the city.

Shinde visited the 36-year-old actor at his residence in Bandra late Sunday night, enquired about his well-being and reassured his family about their safety. Shroff escaped unhurt in the firing incident in Juhu, although his driver and another person sustained injuries.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde called the incident unfortunate and said the police would identify those responsible and take strict action against them.

“It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets,” he said when asked about the attack.

Shinde Warns Against Return Of Gang Wars

Referring to the crackdown on criminal gangs during the 1990s, Shinde said the government would take steps to dismantle criminal networks operating in Mumbai.

“Their roots were dug up in the 1990s when gang wars had flourished. The time has come to uproot them in the same way again,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also warned against attempts by criminal gangs to intimidate celebrities or establish their dominance in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

“The safety of citizens is our priority. Why are celebrities being threatened deliberately? The police will go to the root of the matter and destroy these gangs. We will not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai. We will respond in kind,” Shinde said.

He added that Shroff and his family, particularly his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were under considerable mental stress following the incident. Shinde said there had been no dispute or altercation involving the actor that could explain the attack.

"I spoke with Tiger Shroff, as well as his father, Jackie Shroff. I told Tiger not to worry—the government is with him; there is no need for concern," he said.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Yet To Be Verified

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car. While the actor escaped unharmed, his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post that went viral. However, the police have not yet verified the authenticity of the claim.

Shinde said Mumbai Police had taken the incident seriously and formed a special team to trace the accused. He assured that the assailants would be arrested soon and face strict action.

He also said Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti had been instructed to review security arrangements for actors and other members of the film industry.

"We will review the security arrangements for all celebrities, and the government is fully committed to ensuring their safety. If anyone tries to intimidate or threaten others, the police and the government will not spare them," Shinde said.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that the government would take necessary action against anyone taking the law into their own hands, stressing that the safety of citizens and celebrities would not be compromised.