WATCH: Tiger Attacks Farmer In Mysuru’s Badagalapura; Locals Climb Trees To Escape

HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Tiger Attacks Farmer In Mysuru’s Badagalapura; Locals Climb Trees To Escape

A tiger attacked farmers in Badagalapura, Karnataka, critically injuring Mahadev.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Panic gripped Badagalapura village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district after a tiger attacked a group of farmers on Thursday morning, leaving one of them critically injured. The incident caught on camera has sparked anger over alleged negligence of the forest department.

Tiger Mauls Farmer In Karnataka

According to eyewitnesses, the tiger suddenly emerged from dense vegetation and charged at farmers working in a field. In a desperate attempt to escape, villagers scrambled up trees, as seen in a viral video of the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Mahadev, however, was unable to flee in time and was mauled by the big cat, as per a report on NDTV. The tiger reportedly dragged him to the ground and bit his head and face before fleeing into the nearby forest. Mahadev, grievously injured but alive, was rescued by villagers and rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

 

The visuals of the attack have triggered outrage on social media, with residents accusing the forest department of ignoring earlier reports of tiger movements in the area. Locals said several warnings had been issued, but no preventive steps were taken.

Following the incident, forest officials launched a large-scale operation to locate and capture the tiger. Teams equipped with tranquillizer guns, drones, and kumki elephants have been deployed to track the animal’s movements and ensure public safety.

The incident has reignited concerns over escalating human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka’s forest-fringe regions. Conservationists have urged authorities to strengthen surveillance and establish early-warning systems to prevent such encounters in the future.

