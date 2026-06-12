Thunderstorms, rain, strong winds lash Delhi; red alert issued, locals urged to stay cautious

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI): Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds swept across parts of the national capital on Thursday night, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humidity that had prevailed through the day.

Dark clouds covered the sky as weather conditions changed rapidly across several areas of the city. Gusty winds lashed many parts of Delhi, while lightning illuminated the sky, and rain was reported from several locations.

Amid the ongoing thunderstorm activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather conditions.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. It also predicted rainfall at most places and moderate rainfall at isolated locations, while dust-raising winds were likely over several parts of the city.

The IMD has advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures, stay away from windows, refrain from taking shelter under trees and avoid venturing near water bodies during the adverse weather conditions.

A red alert signifies "take action" and is issued when severe weather conditions threaten life and property, requiring residents and authorities to take immediate precautions.

According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.

The weather activity is expected to intensify from Friday as the system gains strength, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across the region.

The prevailing conditions are also expected to bring relief from the heat, with temperatures likely to dip over the next few days under the influence of cloud cover and rainfall.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, touched around 44 degrees Celsius due to high humidity. PTI SGV MPL MPL

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