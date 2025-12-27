Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thrissur Mayor Row: Suspended Congress Councillor Lali James Stands By 'Cash-for-Post' Allegation

Thrissur Mayor Row: Suspended Congress Councillor Lali James Stands By ‘Cash-for-Post’ Allegation

Lali James had earlier alleged that Mayor Niji Justin and her husband approached party leaders with a “box” to secure the mayoral post.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Congress councillor Lali James, who had alleged that the Thrissur Corporation Mayor paid money to secure the post, reiterated her charges on Saturday even after being suspended from the party.

James had earlier alleged that Mayor Niji Justin and her husband approached party leaders with a “box” to secure the mayoral post.

Following the allegation, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) suspended James from the party’s primary membership on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters, James said she was accepting the suspension happily.

“I am not going to speak against the suspension or ask for the reason. It is the party’s decision to suspend or take me back,” she said.

She added that she would not request anyone to restore her membership, but maintained that she would always remain a supporter of the Congress.

“Whether they take me back or not, I will be a supporter of the Congress till my end,” she said.

James said the allegation was raised after several people told her that Justin had approached many individuals.

“This was told to me by people I know very well. So I am not withdrawing what I said,” she said.

She added that she would not take any action that would cause damage to the Congress party.

James had openly expressed dissent after she was denied the mayoral post.

However, she attended the voting process to elect the Mayor and voted in favour of Justin on Friday.

Justin told reporters that she would not comment on the allegation.

“The party has taken appropriate action at the right time. The same applies in this case as well,” she said.

She said the UDF had secured 33 seats in the Thrissur Corporation and that two independent councillors had also supported it in the mayoral vote.

“This council has the support of the people. Our focus is the development of Thrissur, and I do not wish to respond to such reports,” Justin said.

Congress party leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, have denied the allegation. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala CONGRESS

