Three youths drown in Jhelum in J-K's Bandipora; CM, leaders express grief

Srinagar, May 8 (PTI): Three youths allegedly drowned in the Jhelum river in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, according to an official.

The incident took place at Chandergir area of the north Kashmir district when the three youths were washing tents in the river, officials said.

They said rescue efforts were launched immediately and following a search operation, the bodies of the trio were recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Sohail Ahmad Dar (22), Adil Ahmad Dar (18), and Sameer Ahmad Dar (22) -- all residents of Chandergir area.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of precious young lives in an unfortunate drowning incident in Bandipora. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family members. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved in this difficult hour," the LG said in a condolence message.

The chief minister also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, an official spokesperson said.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic incident.

In his condolence message, Farooq Abdullah described the incident as "deeply distressing" and an irreparable loss to the affected families.

The NC chief also urged the administration to provide all possible support and assistance to the grieving families in this hour of immense sorrow.

Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone visited the spot and took an assessment of the rescue operations, an NC spokesperson said.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) said it was heartbroken by the incident.

"Heartbroken beyond words by the tragic drowning of three young, precious lives in Bandipora. The pain is unbearable. Our prayers and tears are with the grieving families in this crushing hour of loss. May Almighty Allah grant families the courage to bear this devastating loss," the party said on X.

Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was deeply saddened.

"...Heartfelt condolences to their grieving families in this moment of grief and pain. May Allah grant the departed souls the highest place in Jannah and give strength and patience to their loved ones," the Mirwaiz said on X. PTI SSB PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)