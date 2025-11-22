Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'This Is How Democracy Should Work': Shashi Tharoor Praises Trump-Mamdani White House Meeting

Shashi Tharoor praises the unexpectedly warm meeting between Donald Trump and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday weighed in on the unexpected display of warmth between United States President Donald Trump and New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani during their meeting at the White House.

From Sharp Exchanges To Surprising Camaraderie

In the run-up to New York’s mayoral elections, Trump and Mamdani repeatedly targeted each other in public speeches and social media posts. Their sharp exchanges often made headlines, setting the stage for what many expected to be a tense encounter.

Yet, when the two leaders finally met on Friday, the atmosphere appeared remarkably cordial. Videos from the White House showed them sharing light moments, a stark contrast to their earlier sparring.

Tharoor Calls It A Model For Democracy

Responding to one such clip circulating online, Tharoor praised the spirit of cooperation on display. He remarked that "this is how democracy should work," expressing hope that India, too, would see more such gestures of political goodwill.

The Congress leader elaborated further, urging politicians to debate vigorously during elections but come together afterward for the greater good. "Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, and the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve," he said. Tharoor added that he was working to cultivate this spirit of collaboration within India’s political landscape.

Donald Trump US Politics Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Zohran Mamdani White House Meeting New York Mayor
