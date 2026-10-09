Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Rajesh Denies Signature Forgery Charge, Cites Photos Of BJP Councillor

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh on Friday denied allegations that the signature of BJP councillor Sugathan K was forged in the attendance records of council meetings, after police registered a case following a complaint by a CPI(M) councillor.

The case was registered at the Museum police station against Rajesh, councillor Sugathan and the corporation secretary following a complaint lodged by CPI(M) councillor S P Deepak on Wednesday night.

Sugathan was initially absconding and was later arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in connection with multiple criminal cases.

The FIR alleged that the accused conspired to forge Sugathan's signature in the attendance register for council meetings held on February 26, March 11 and April 27 this year.

Officials said prolonged absence from council meetings could lead to disqualification under specified provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act.

Denying the allegations, Rajesh told a press conference that photographs maintained by the corporation showed Sugathan attending the meetings on the dates in question.

"We have an official Corporation photographer. The photos taken by him have been saved to Google Drive, which include the date and time. In all those photos, councillor Sugathan is seated in his chair continuously across these days," he said.

Rajesh also referred to a social media post by Deepak dated April 27, in which Sugathan was allegedly visible standing behind the CPI(M) councillor.

"If you check the Facebook post on April 27 by LDF Parliamentary Party Leader Deepak, who filed this complaint, Sugathan can be seen standing right behind Deepak. What he claimed has backfired on him," Rajesh said.

He said Deepak's allegation that Sugathan was absent from the corporation and in hiding on all three days was false.

Rajesh claimed Sugathan had been present at the corporation and had participated in public activities, including at Peroorkada Junction, until about an hour before his arrest by the Peroorkada police in another case.

The Mayor has issued a legal notice to Deepak demanding Rs 5 crore in compensation for the alleged damage caused by the claims.

"Since the issue remains unresolved, we will move forward with strict legal action. There will be no compromise on this, regardless of the timeframe," he said.

The BJP came to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in last year's local body elections, ending the LDF's 45-year rule.

The corporation has 101 wards, and the BJP currently holds a narrow majority of 51 councillors.

Meanwhile, Deepak alleged that Sugathan's signature had been forged under the mayor's leadership and claimed that the alleged act was intended to protect both the councillor and Rajesh.

Deepak said he obtained information under the Right to Information Act from the corporation stating that CCTV footage from the council hall was unavailable.

"There is no doubt that the signature attributed to Sugathan is a forged signature executed under the leadership of the mayor. Certain visuals have already been released. We have now received an official RTI response stating that CCTV footage from inside the Council Hall is not available," he said.

Deepak alleged that the purported forgery was intended to prevent Sugathan's disqualification, which he claimed could affect the BJP's narrow majority in the corporation and force Rajesh to step down as mayor.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)