HomeNewsIndia‘Anti-Hindu Mindset’: Annamalai Attacks DMK After TN Minister’s Thiruparankundram Remark

BJP leader Annamalai criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy's remarks on the Thiruparankundram issue, calling them evidence of the DMK government's anti-Hindu bias.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP leader K Annamalai has attacked Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy, labelling his remarks over the Thiruparankundram issue as proof of the DMK government's "anti-Hindu" bias.

The former state BJP chief was responding to the comment made by the state Minister for Natural Resources that "corpses should only be burnt in crematorium, customs must not be changed".

In a social media post late on January 6, Annamalai said, "The continuous trend of DMK members, including the Chief Minister, insulting the centuries-old spiritual traditions of the people of Tamil Nadu and mocking the worship rights and culture of Hindus, once again proves the DMK government's anti-Hindu mindset." "When the Hon'ble Court points to the actions of DMK members who attempt to create divisions among the people, they go as far as insulting the Court verdict itself," he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu would soon teach a lesson to those in the DMK, he added.

On Tuesday, Regupathy, while responding to the Madras High Court verdict upholding a single bench order allowing lighting of the lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hill, said the "culture and heritage of Tamils must be protected. It is not possible to implement a custom or tradition that has not existed until now at the request of someone." "A dead body can be cremated only at a crematorium. Can it be cremated elsewhere? Do not change the existing customs and practices. Why attempt to create confusion in Tamil Nadu by delivering such a judgment," the Minister said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
