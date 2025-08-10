'The Next War...': Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Warns Of Non-Kinetic And Unified Battle

iIndia's future security will depend on a powerful, unified front that extends far beyond the armed forces. That was the core message from Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who recently addressed a gathering at IIT Madras. He announced that victory in modern conflicts demands a "whole-of-nation" approach, and a seamless collaboration between the military, scientists, industrial leaders, academics, and, crucially, every single citizen.

The New Rules of Warfare

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Army Research Cell, Dwivedi explained that the nature of conflict has fundamentally changed. The battles of tomorrow won’t just be fought with bullets and bombs. Instead, they will unfold in the “non-kinetic quadrant,” a domain where technology, civil preparedness, and public engagement are just as critical as conventional military action.

"The next war, of which we are looking at, may happen soon, and we have prepared accordingly," says Indian Army Chief.



"The next war, of which we are looking at, may happen soon, and we have prepared accordingly," says Indian Army Chief.

Emphasizes non-kinetic strategies and a whole-of-nation approach.

He stressed that this "non-kinetic" war is one that must be fought together. Dwivedi underscored the importance of this shift, stating, "It is not the military alone which will be fighting. Let me assure you very clearly on this issue." This new reality means that from a scientist developing a drone to a citizen participating in an information campaign, everyone has a part to play.

Operation Sindoor: A Game of Chess in the Grey Zone

To illustrate this new doctrine, Dwivedi offered fresh insights into Operation Sindoor, the precision strikes launched in May in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He described the operation as a high-stakes "game of chess," a continuous series of moves and counter-moves in the "grey zone." This is a type of conflict that falls just short of conventional warfare, where the rules are fluid and unpredictable.

"We didn't know what the enemy’s next move would be, and we had to adapt our own constantly,” Dwivedi recalled.

During an address at IIT Madras, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "In Operation Sindoor, we played chess... We did not know what the enemy's next move was going to be, and what we were going to do. This is called greyzone. Greyzone means that we…

He explained that while conventional operations are "all-in" engagements, grey zone conflicts require a different kind of strategy—one that involves making calculated moves while the enemy does the same. "Somewhere we were giving them the checkmate and somewhere we were going in for the kill at the risk of losing our own," he said, highlighting the immense pressure and risk involved.

Winning the Narrative

Dwivedi also shed light on a crucial aspect of Operation Sindoor: the battle for public perception. He noted how Pakistan successfully convinced its domestic population of a victory—a narrative they bolstered through symbolic acts, like promoting their army chief to field marshal. "If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he’d say, my chief has become field marshal, we must have won only,” Dwivedi quipped.

During an address at IIT Madras, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "...If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say my chief has become a field marshal. We must have won only, that's why he's become a field marshal..."



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/G81nCSY9dh — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

India's answer was a coordinated and deliberate information campaign. The first and most powerful message was a simple, yet impactful one: "Justice done." Dwivedi revealed that this message resonated globally, achieving a massive number of hits online.

This messaging was supported by visible actions, including press conferences led by two women officers—one from the Army and one from the Air Force. The operation's logo itself was a testament to this new approach, designed in-house by a Lieutenant Colonel and a non-commissioned officer, and quickly circulated online.