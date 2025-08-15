Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'The Idea Of Semiconductor Was Killed In The Womb 50 Years Ago': PM Modi's Slight At Congress Govts

'The Idea Of Semiconductor Was Killed In The Womb 50 Years Ago': PM Modi's Slight At Congress Govts

PM Modi addressed the nation at the Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. He spoke on semiconductors and how the idea was conceived nearly decades ago, but no work began on it under the Congress governments.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the previous Congress governments as he spoke on semiconductor chips in his Independence Day address. PM Modi highlighted how the nation has progressed with work on semiconductors in "mission mode," with six different units coming up. However, he also pointed out that while the idea of a semiconductor factory came up nearly 50-60 years ago, it was "killed in the womb" back then. 

"When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors, as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government; I do not want to do it. But the youth of the country should know about it. File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of a semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago," PM Modi said.

"You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years," he added.

PM Modi further said that the Made-in-India semiconductor chips will hit the market by the end of this year.

"We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode...By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market," PM Modi said.

In May, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip of 28-90 nm technology will be rolled out this year. "Today, we have six units under construction. The first Made-in-India chip of 28-90 nm will roll out this year. We started manufacturing in 2022," he said.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
