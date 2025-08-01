Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'That's Not The Case': Shashi Tharoor Breaks Ranks With Rahul Gandhi On Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

Shashi Tharoor refutes Donald Trump's "dead economy" remark about India, distancing himself from Rahul Gandhi who backed the claim. Congress voices diverge sharply over the controversial statement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday firmly pushed back against former U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial claim that India is “a dead economy,” countering the remark as unfounded and misleading. His response came just a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surprisingly endorsed Trump’s comments—revealing a rift within the party’s ranks.

“This is not the case, and we all know it,” Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament, challenging Trump’s assessment head-on.

Trump, known for his fiery rhetoric, took a swipe at both India and Russia on Thursday via his platform, Truth Social. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” he wrote. He further criticized India’s high tariffs and announced a 25% import duty on Indian goods, along with penalties targeting defense and energy deals with Russia.

The post marked one of Trump’s sharpest rebukes of India in recent memory. Yet it was Rahul Gandhi—Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha—who echoed the former U.S. President's view.

“He is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. I’m glad that President Trump has stated a fact,” Gandhi said, speaking to journalists in Parliament.

The comment quickly stirred unease within the Congress party, prompting other senior leaders to distance themselves from Gandhi’s statement.

Karti Chidambaram, also a Congress MP, emphasized the complexity of the U.S.-India relationship, brushing aside Trump’s remarks as typical of his unorthodox political style.

“India and America are two large economies that rely on each other. We have deep-rooted people-to-people connections. One-off, provocative statements by a former U.S. President won’t derail that,” said Chidambaram as NDTV reported.

He added that Trump has made similarly volatile remarks about various countries in the past, only to later walk them back or arrive at some diplomatic understanding.

Echoing the sentiment, Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla outright dismissed Trump’s assessment of India’s economy.

“Our economic fundamentals are strong. If someone believes they can wipe us out financially, it’s a gross misunderstanding. Trump is deluded,” Shukla said during an interaction with ANI.

The mixed reactions from Congress underscore internal disagreements over how to interpret and respond to international criticism—especially when it comes from a figure as polarizing as Donald Trump.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
India Economy Donald Trump CONGRESS PARTY RAHUL GANDHI Donald Trump. Dead Economy Trump India Comment Rahul Gandhi Trump Tharoor Vs Rahul
Embed widget