Thailand Restores 30-Day Visa-Free Entry For Indians After Tourist Numbers Fall

Thailand has approved a 30-day visa-free entry for Indian travellers after uncertainty over proposed changes to its visa policy reportedly led to a decline in arrivals from India, one of the country's largest tourism markets.

The decision was cleared by the Thai cabinet after an earlier proposal to end visa-free access for several countries created confusion among Indian tourists, Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet has approved a 30-day visa-free stay to better match the travel patterns of Indian visitors, who remain an important market for Thailand," Surasak said. He added that the policy could be reviewed in the future if any issues emerge.

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Indian nationals, who currently rank as the third-largest source of international visitors to Thailand after China and Malaysia, had been allowed to stay in the country for up to 60 days without a visa.

However, in May, the Thai government announced plans to scale back its visa-free programme by reducing the number of eligible countries and territories from 93 to 54, with visitors from countries excluded from the revised list expected to require visas.

Following concerns over the impact on tourism, the government has now included India among the countries eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay.

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Along with India, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives have also been granted 30-day visa-free access, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesangchan said. The latest revision increases the total number of countries and territories covered under the scheme to 60.

Officials also said extending visa-free access to all 27 European Union member states could support Thailand's ongoing efforts to secure Schengen visa exemptions for Thai passport holders.

The revised policy comes as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government tightens scrutiny of foreigners accused of misusing Thailand's visa-free regime for illegal activities, including transnational scam operations. Authorities have also sought to address concerns from local businesses that some foreign visitors are engaging in work or commercial activities not permitted under tourist visas.

Tourism remains a key pillar of Thailand's economy. The sector generated nearly $50 billion from 33 million international visitors last year, while more than 16 million foreign tourists had visited the country by July 4 this year.