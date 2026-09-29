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English NewsNewsIndiaTelangana YouTube Reporter Killed With Grinding Stone, Wife Arrested Over Harassment Dispute

Telangana YouTube Reporter Killed With Grinding Stone, Wife Arrested Over Harassment Dispute

A 45-year-old YouTube news reporter was allegedly killed at his Mancherial home in Telangana. Police detained his wife as a domestic dispute is probed.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reporter Vaidya Mohan killed at home Tuesday morning.
  • Police detained wife, suspecting domestic dispute in murder.
  • Wife alleged years of harassment and torture from Mohan.
  • Police continue investigating incident, motive, and family circumstances.

A 45-year-old reporter working with a YouTube news channel was allegedly killed inside his home in Telangana’s Mancherial city in the early hours of Tuesday, with police detaining his wife in connection with the case. The deceased was identified as Vaidya Mohan, 45. His wife Jamuna, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Sindhu were reportedly present at the residence when the incident occurred.

Reporter Attacked At Home

Preliminary information indicates that Mohan was allegedly assaulted with a stone used for grinding, during what police suspect may have been a domestic dispute. Mohan sustained severe injuries in the alleged attack and died. Police teams subsequently reached the residence and began examining the scene and collecting evidence.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha confirmed that authorities had received information about the killing and that a suspect had been detained. He said the incident was believed to have occurred in the early morning hours and that the investigation was continuing.

Jha said the initial probe indicated that a domestic dispute may have preceded the alleged assault. “prima facie, it appears to be a domestic dispute that turned into a horrific murder,” he said, as per reports.

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Wife Detained By Police

Jamuna has been detained by police as investigators examine her possible role in the incident. Authorities are questioning family members and other people who could provide information about what happened inside the house.

According to reports, Jamuna told police that she had allegedly faced harassment from her husband. She reportedly alleged that Mohan used to torture her and frequently suspected her.

Police are examining these allegations as part of the investigation, including the couple's family circumstances and events leading up to Mohan's death.

Mohan and Jamuna had reportedly been married for around 20 years.

Motive Under Probe

The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack have not yet been fully established. Police are investigating the sequence of events, including what led to the reported confrontation and how Mohan sustained the fatal injuries.

The exact motive has also not been officially determined at this stage. Investigators are expected to gather further evidence and question those who were present or may have knowledge of the events.

Case Sends Shockwaves

The incident has caused concern in Mancherial and among members of the local media community, given Mohan's work as a reporter for a YouTube-based news channel.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their probe. The detention of Mohan's wife is part of the ongoing investigation, and her alleged involvement has not been established through the judicial process.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigators reconstruct the events surrounding the journalist's death.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Vaidya Mohan?

Vaidya Mohan, a 45-year-old reporter, was allegedly killed inside his home in Mancherial city, Telangana, on Tuesday morning. He sustained severe injuries from an assault with a traditional grinding stone.

Who has been detained in connection with the incident?

Vaidya Mohan's wife, Jamuna, 40, has been detained by police. Investigators are examining her possible role and questioning family members.

What is the suspected motive behind the alleged killing?

Police suspect the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Jamuna reportedly alleged that her husband used to torture and frequently suspect her.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mancherial Journalist Murder Telangana Journalist Killed Vaidya Mohan Mancherial Murder
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