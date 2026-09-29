Telangana YouTube Reporter Killed With Grinding Stone, Wife Arrested Over Harassment Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reporter Vaidya Mohan killed at home Tuesday morning.

Police detained wife, suspecting domestic dispute in murder.

Wife alleged years of harassment and torture from Mohan.

Police continue investigating incident, motive, and family circumstances.

A 45-year-old reporter working with a YouTube news channel was allegedly killed inside his home in Telangana’s Mancherial city in the early hours of Tuesday, with police detaining his wife in connection with the case. The deceased was identified as Vaidya Mohan, 45. His wife Jamuna, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Sindhu were reportedly present at the residence when the incident occurred.

Reporter Attacked At Home

Preliminary information indicates that Mohan was allegedly assaulted with a stone used for grinding, during what police suspect may have been a domestic dispute. Mohan sustained severe injuries in the alleged attack and died. Police teams subsequently reached the residence and began examining the scene and collecting evidence.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha confirmed that authorities had received information about the killing and that a suspect had been detained. He said the incident was believed to have occurred in the early morning hours and that the investigation was continuing.

Jha said the initial probe indicated that a domestic dispute may have preceded the alleged assault. “prima facie, it appears to be a domestic dispute that turned into a horrific murder,” he said, as per reports.

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Wife Detained By Police

Jamuna has been detained by police as investigators examine her possible role in the incident. Authorities are questioning family members and other people who could provide information about what happened inside the house.

According to reports, Jamuna told police that she had allegedly faced harassment from her husband. She reportedly alleged that Mohan used to torture her and frequently suspected her.

Police are examining these allegations as part of the investigation, including the couple's family circumstances and events leading up to Mohan's death.

Mohan and Jamuna had reportedly been married for around 20 years.

Motive Under Probe

The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack have not yet been fully established. Police are investigating the sequence of events, including what led to the reported confrontation and how Mohan sustained the fatal injuries.

The exact motive has also not been officially determined at this stage. Investigators are expected to gather further evidence and question those who were present or may have knowledge of the events.

Case Sends Shockwaves

The incident has caused concern in Mancherial and among members of the local media community, given Mohan's work as a reporter for a YouTube-based news channel.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their probe. The detention of Mohan's wife is part of the ongoing investigation, and her alleged involvement has not been established through the judicial process.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigators reconstruct the events surrounding the journalist's death.