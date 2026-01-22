Stray Dog Cruelty Row: FIR Lodged Against NIT Warangal Chief Warden, Dog Catchers

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A case was registered against the Chief Warden of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal and three members of a dog-catching team for allegedly attempting to relocate the strays from the campus in an "inhumane" manner, police said on Thursday.

The case follows a complaint by animal welfare activist, A Goutham, alleging that on January 17, the dog catchers used metal wires, dragged the dogs forcefully, and loaded them into their vehicle to relocate them from the campus on the instructions of the chief warden.

"During this act, the dogs were subjected to extreme physical pain," said Goutham, who works as Cruelty Prevention Manager associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO).

After timely intervention by some animal welfare activists, the "illegal" relocation activity was stopped. However, unnecessary pain and suffering had already been caused to the animals, the complainant added.

He sought registration of an FIR alleging cruelty to stray dogs. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act at Kazipet police station in Hanamkonda district on January 19, a police official said.

Further investigation is on.

