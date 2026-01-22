Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStray Dog Cruelty Row: FIR Lodged Against NIT Warangal Chief Warden, Dog Catchers

Stray Dog Cruelty Row: FIR Lodged Against NIT Warangal Chief Warden, Dog Catchers

A case was filed against NIT Warangal's Chief Warden and a dog-catching team for allegedly inhumane stray dog relocation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A case was registered against the Chief Warden of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal and three members of a dog-catching team for allegedly attempting to relocate the strays from the campus in an "inhumane" manner, police said on Thursday.

The case follows a complaint by animal welfare activist, A Goutham, alleging that on January 17, the dog catchers used metal wires, dragged the dogs forcefully, and loaded them into their vehicle to relocate them from the campus on the instructions of the chief warden.

"During this act, the dogs were subjected to extreme physical pain," said Goutham, who works as Cruelty Prevention Manager associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO).

After timely intervention by some animal welfare activists, the "illegal" relocation activity was stopped. However, unnecessary pain and suffering had already been caused to the animals, the complainant added.

He sought registration of an FIR alleging cruelty to stray dogs. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act at Kazipet police station in Hanamkonda district on January 19, a police official said.

Further investigation is on.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Telangana 
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget