Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Low-lying areas were inundated and rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Kamareddy, Medak and other districts of Telangana as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Wednesday.

Argonda in Kamareddy district received 418.3 mm of rainfall from 8.30 AM and 3 PM on Wednesday, followed by 266 mm of rainfall at Kamareddy town, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Widespread rainfall was reported across the state.

The South Central Railway here said two trains were diverted due to water overflowing on tracks in Bhiknoor-Talamadla section and Akanpet - Medak section, while another train was cancelled.

News channels showed a couple of cars being washed away by rainwater in Kamareddy district.

Fire personnel rescued about 10 people in Ramayampet town in Medak district, official sources said.

Police and fire personnel rescued a group of nine people at Annasagar village and another five people at Gunkul village, who were stranded in flood waters, in Kamareddy district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Collectors of Kamareddy and Medak districts to be prepared to undertake relief measures in view of the heavy rains, an official release said.

He asked Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna also to take the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel in carrying out relief operations.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district to take up measures to rescue five persons who were stuck in a rivulet in Sircilla district.

The Met Centre of Hyderabad said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana.

It issued a red alert to isolated places in the Medak, Kamareddy districts on August 27. A red alert indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The Met Centre said in a release that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts on August 28.

