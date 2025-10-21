Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana: Man Who Killed Constable Shot Dead After Trying To Snatch Police Pistol In Nizamabad

Telangana: Man Who Killed Constable Shot Dead After Trying To Snatch Police Pistol In Nizamabad

Shaik Riaz, accused of murdering a constable in Nizamabad, was fatally shot by police after allegedly attempting to steal a pistol while hospitalised.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday when police opened fire after he allegedly tried to attack them by snatching a pistol from a policeman.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Monday evening that sounds of breaking glasses and smashing doors was heard by three policemen on duty from the ward in government hospital where Shaik Riaz, accused in the murder of the constable, was admitted.

The policemen went inside the ward to check on the sounds and tried to make the accused, who was causing the trouble, to sit on the bed.

However, the accused snatched a pistol from one of the policemen and started to press the trigger. He did not heed to suggestions to drop the pistol, he said.

With no option left, a policeman opened fire on the accused Riaz who collapsed with bullet injuries.

As per Standard Operating Procedures, a case was registered and inquiry was underway, he said. Post mortem and other procedures were being conducted as per relevant guidelines, he said.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid homage to the constable who died after being attacked by the accused. Asserting that the Telangana police is committed to ensuring law and order in the state, the top police official said in a release that the police would act tough against criminals.

The DGP announced several benefits to the kin of the deceased constable, including ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, government job to a family member and 300 sqft house plot.

Meanwhile, the wife and other family members of the deceased constable Pramod expressed relief over the death of the accused Riaz.

The death of her husband is an irreparable loss to the family, the deceased constable's wife said. She said it is, however, a matter of pride that her husband attained martyrdom.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused, who spoke to news channels, alleged police high-handedness against some of them to extract information about his whereabouts.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable, Pramod (in his mid 40s), with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night. Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.

During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a police release said the accused Riaz faces as many as 61 cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, murder and theft.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, the release said. PTI SJR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget