Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Shocker: Man Takes Insurance In Brother’s Name, Then Murders Him To Claim Payout

Telangana Shocker: Man Takes Insurance In Brother’s Name, Then Murders Him To Claim Payout

A Telangana man allegedly killed his own brother for insurance money, staging it as an accident before police uncovered the shocking conspiracy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karimnagar district has been rocked by an appalling crime involving a man who allegedly murdered his own elder brother for insurance money. Police say Naresh, a 30-year-old resident of Ramadugu, was drowning in financial trouble after his transport business faltered and stock market investments collapsed. With debts mounting to nearly Rs 1.5 crore, he allegedly devised a chilling plan to eliminate his mentally unstable brother, Venkatesh, and claim crores in insurance payouts.

According to investigators, Naresh had purchased two tipper lorries three years earlier. When the business began to decline, he turned to quick-profit stock trades—only to lose heavily. As his financial condition worsened, his idea turned darker: he secretly took multiple insurance policies worth approximately Rs 4.14 crore in Venkatesh’s name over two months.

Co-Conspirators Promised Cash for Cooperation

Police reports reveal that Naresh confided in a local moneylender, Rakesh, who had been demanding repayment of Rs 7 lakh. Instead of clearing the debt, Naresh allegedly lured him into the plot with the promise of Rs 20 lakh. A tipper driver named Pradeep was also roped in, promised Rs 2 lakh for assisting in the staged accident.

On November 29, Pradeep reportedly called Venkatesh, claiming a lorry had broken down near the village outskirts. As planned, Naresh instructed his brother to place a jockey under the vehicle. When the unsuspecting Venkatesh lay down to help, Naresh allegedly drove the tipper forward, crushing him under the wheels. The police initially registered the case as an accidental death based on Naresh’s version.

Insurance Company Flags Suspicion

The cover-up began to unravel when insurance company officials arrived to process the claim.

Their questioning reportedly exposed inconsistencies in Naresh’s answers. Sensing foul play, they alerted the police, prompting a deeper probe.

Murder Disguised as Accident, Say Police

During the reinvestigation, officers uncovered evidence indicating that Venkatesh had not died accidentally but had been deliberately killed. Police have now arrested Naresh, along with Rakesh and Pradeep, for orchestrating and executing the murder.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Business
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
India
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget