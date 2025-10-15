Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKTR Accuses Congress Of Massive Voter Fraud In Telangana's Jubilee Hills By-Election

KTR Accuses Congress Of Massive Voter Fraud In Telangana's Jubilee Hills By-Election

At a press conference, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao presented what he described as undeniable proof of systematic manipulation of voter lists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has accused the ruling Congress party of orchestrating large-scale electoral fraud ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. The allegations, submitted formally to the Chief Electoral Officer, include claims of fake registrations, illegal voter ID distribution and removal of legitimate voters from rolls.

Alleged Voter Roll Irregularities

At a press conference, Rama Rao presented what he described as undeniable proof of systematic manipulation of voter lists. According to him, 23,000 new names had been added while 12,000 existing voters were removed without explanation. He alleged that Congress leaders distributed voter ID cards—including to minors—during an event featuring photos of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, reported NDTV.

Rama Rao cited specific instances of fraudulent registrations: 43 votes listed at Sanskriti Avenue Apartments, unknown to the property owner, 23 votes tied to a small 80-square-yard house, 32 votes linked to a Congress leader’s residence and a resident of Sircilla, Srinivas Reddy, found his vote had been registered in Jubilee Hills without his consent, reported The New Indian Express.

He also flagged unauthorised second Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) being registered at multiple locations.

Citing a lack of response from the Election Commission, Rama Rao announced that the BRS would approach the Telangana High Court the next day to ensure the voter list is corrected prior to the by-election. He said BRS ground-level verification had uncovered the abnormal clustering of registrations, pointing to patterns of potential electoral manipulation.

Political Fallout

The allegations intensify scrutiny over electoral integrity in Telangana ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-poll. The Election Commission has reportedly registered a case concerning the circulation of fake voter IDs, and opposition parties have called for a transparent investigation to prevent any malpractice.

ALSO READ: Foxconn Investment Row: Firm Denies 'New' Rs 15,000 Cr Deal In Tamil Nadu; Opposition Cries DMK Lies

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana BRS
Read more
Embed widget