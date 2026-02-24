Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
20 Students Injured As Leftover Chicken Row Turns Violent At Telangana's Kakatiya University

20 Students Injured As Leftover Chicken Row Turns Violent At Telangana’s Kakatiya University

Leftover chicken dispute at Kakatiya University hostel turns violent, prompting police probe and renewed debate over campus discipline.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Over 20 students suffered injuries after a dispute over lunch portions erupted into violence at a university hostel in Warangal on Sunday, exposing simmering tensions between student groups and prompting a police probe. The clash broke out around 1 PM on February 22 inside the hostel mess of Kakatiya University. What began as a disagreement over the sharing of leftover chicken soon spiraled into a physical altercation involving first-year MBA and Economics students.

Dispute In Mess Hall Escalates Quickly

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began when students argued over how the remaining chicken from lunch should be distributed. The disagreement intensified rapidly, moving from verbal exchanges to heated abuse.

Within minutes, tempers flared and the scuffle turned violent. Students allegedly grabbed sticks and coins found nearby and used them against one another. While officials have not confirmed the extent of injuries, unverified accounts indicate that several students may have suffered serious harm, including fractures.

Mess workers and fellow residents attempted to calm the situation, but their efforts reportedly failed as the clash escalated beyond control.

Underlying Rivalries Surface

Sources suggest the altercation was not entirely unexpected. Tensions between MBA and Economics students had reportedly been building for some time, with minor disagreements in the past contributing to a strained atmosphere within the hostel.

Sunday’s quarrel over food distribution appears to have acted as a flashpoint, bringing those underlying grievances to the surface. 

Police Step In, Administration Issues Warning

Following the violence, local police reached the campus and began questioning students from both sides. While no arrests have been reported so far, authorities are said to be examining the circumstances in detail.

The university administration has also intervened, reiterating strict hostel rules and warning that indiscipline will invite serious consequences. Officials stressed that acts of aggression will not be tolerated and that appropriate action will follow once the inquiry concludes.

The episode has sparked debate over hostel supervision and whether early warning signs were overlooked. Critics argue that unresolved friction between student groups created conditions for escalation, allowing a trivial issue to snowball into a major disturbance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any pre-existing tensions between the student groups?

Yes, sources suggest that tensions between MBA and Economics students had been building for some time, with minor disagreements contributing to a strained atmosphere.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
