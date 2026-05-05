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HomeNewsIndiaTelangana govt to 'hand over' probe report on 'irregularities' in PPAs during BRS regime to CBI

Telangana govt to 'hand over' probe report on 'irregularities' in PPAs during BRS regime to CBI

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana government on Monday decided to "hand over" the report of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in power-purchase agreements during the previous BRS regime in the southern state to the CB.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana government on Monday decided to "hand over" the report of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in power-purchase agreements during the previous BRS regime in the southern state to the CBI.

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, who headed the inquiry, submitted the 114-page report to the Telangana government in October 2024.

He said the state's advocate general has given his opinion on the report.

The minister said the inquiry report has established that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana indulged in irregularities, misused public money in the purchase of power from neighbouring states and that corruption took place in the construction of power plants.

"After the vetting by the advocate general, the cabinet on Monday decided to hand over the inquiry report to the CBI," he said.

The decision to hand over the report to the federal agency was taken as the power-purchase agreements were inter-state and because of the involvement of some central government organisation in the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

Reddy said the government would also come up with a course of action on its reference to the CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the BRS regime that has been pending with the central agency for long.

The minister said the government would take a decision on "scientifically increasing" the land-registration charges by the end of this month. Economist Arvind Subramanian has made some suggestions on the issue.

The cabinet has also decided to bring ITIs and polytechnic colleges under the purview of the Young India Skills University, he said.

The government would set up solar plants at power sub-stations where government land is available on a pilot basis, Reddy said.

The government would also take up the procurement of paddy and maize during the ongoing second-crop season, he informed. PTI SJR RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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