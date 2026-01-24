Drug Smugglers Mow Down Woman Constable On Duty In Telangana

A woman police constable sustained critical injuries after being deliberately run over by a car allegedly transporting a large quantity of marijuana, triggering outrage within the police force and renewed focus on the growing drug menace in the region.

The injured officer, identified as Constable Soumya, was on active duty when she attempted to intercept the suspected smugglers. Police officials said the attack was intentional and carried out in a desperate bid to escape arrest.

Nizamabad Incident: Smugglers Ram Car Into Constable During Interception

According to police sources, Constable Soumya had received specific intelligence inputs about a vehicle ferrying ganja through the district. Acting on the tip-off, she positioned herself along the suspected route to stop the vehicle.

When the car approached, Soumya signalled the occupants to halt. Instead of complying, the smugglers allegedly panicked and accelerated the vehicle, ramming it into the constable. The force of the impact threw her several feet away, leaving her with severe injuries.

Despite the collision, the accused reportedly attempted to flee the scene with the contraband. However, the escape was short-lived as one member of the gang sustained injuries during the incident, slowing their getaway and leaving behind crucial leads for the police.

Swift Police Action Leads To Arrests & Drug Seizure

Following the attack, local police units and traffic personnel were immediately mobilised. Nearby roads were sealed, and a coordinated search operation was launched. Within a short span of time, the accused were traced and taken into custody.

Police recovered a substantial quantity of marijuana from the vehicle, confirming that the group was involved in organised drug trafficking. Senior officers have reviewed the case and directed that stringent charges be invoked against the accused for attacking a police officer and attempting to evade arrest.

Constable Soumya Hospitalised, Condition Serious But Stable

Constable Soumya was rushed to a hospital in Nizamabad, where she is undergoing intensive medical treatment. Doctors have stated that while her condition is currently stable, the injuries are serious and require close monitoring over the coming days.

The incident has sparked concern within police circles, with officers expressing solidarity with their injured colleague and stressing the need for tougher action against criminals targeting law enforcement personnel.

Police Warn Of Strict Action Against Attacks On Personnel

Nizamabad police issued a strong warning following the incident, reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards violence against officers. “Those who dare to raise their hands against the uniform will face the strictest consequences,” a senior officer said.

The case has also reignited debate over the increasing flow of narcotics through Telangana and the dangers faced by officers tackling drug networks on the ground. For many within the force, Constable Soumya’s actions stand as a powerful example of courage and commitment in the face of life-threatening danger.