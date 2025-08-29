In Telangana’s flood-hit Rajanna Sircilla district, a mother’s anguish turned to overwhelming relief when her son was rescued after being trapped for 30 hours near the Upper Manair Project. Lakshmi waited helplessly as her son, Jangam Swamy, remained stranded in the swirling waters, while rescue attempts were repeatedly hindered by relentless rain and poor conditions.

The tense wait finally ended when an Indian Air Force helicopter airlifted Swamy to safety, sparking an emotional reunion filled with tears, wails, and gratitude. Swamy thanked the rescue team for giving him another chance in life, as per NDTV.

#WATCH | Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana: Amid rains, people stranded near the Upper Maneru Project at Narmal in Gambhiraopet mandal were safely evacuated by Army helicopter.



Visuals source: I&PR Telangana pic.twitter.com/Ylc7E3dfPW — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025



Telangana Rains

Telangana is witnessing its heaviest rains in nearly 50 years with widespread flooding bringing both tales of resilience and tragedy. In Medak, emergency teams managed to rush a pregnant woman to hospital just in time, while in Kamareddy, police braved chest-deep water to rescue ten residents from rising floodwaters. The National Disaster Response Force has been at the forefront ensuring critical life-saving operations across affected areas.

Yet, the disaster has also left scars. Two men, Bestha Sathyam and Yada Goud, were swept away while trying to cross the Rajpet bridge, and search operations are still underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit regions, reviewing damage and coordinating relief measures.

As Telangana battles one of its most severe flood crises in decades, stories of courage, sacrifice and survival continue to emerge, offering a stark reminder of both the power of nature and the resilience of its people.

