Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Animal Activists Hold ‘Terhvi’ To Mourn Mass Killing Of Community Dogs In Telangana

Delhi Animal Activists Hold ‘Terhvi’ To Mourn Mass Killing Of Community Dogs In Telangana

Animal welfare activists held a 'terhvi' in Delhi, mourning the mass killing of 1,200 community dogs in Telangana, allegedly linked to upcoming elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 'terhvi' (13th day prayer ceremony) was held by animal welfare activists and environmentalists here to mourn the killing of community dogs in a recent mass killing incident in Telangana and to demand accountability and justice.

The ceremony was held at the India International Centre on January 27, according to an official statement.

The prayer meet was attended by animal welfare activists, environmentalists, caregivers, legal experts and concerned citizens.

Several incidents of mass killings of stray dog were reported from districts in Telangana in January and December last year taking the toll to 1,200. The killings are suspected to have been carried out allegedly to fulfill promises made to villagers ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December 2025, to address the stray dog menace.

The Telangana incident has sent shockwaves across the country, highlighting the rising instances of organised violence against community animals and the failure to effectively implement existing animal protection laws, the statement said.

The 'terhvi' was described as both a space for remembrance and a civic call to recognise community animals as an essential part of society whose lives matter, it added.

Participants at the event observed silence, lit candles and offered prayers, while reaffirming the need for strict enforcement of animal protection laws, humane dog population management and accountability of authorities involved.

"What happened in Telangana is not an isolated act of cruelty, it is the result of institutional apathy and a dangerous normalisation of violence against animals. This terhvi is a powerful reminder that these dogs were living beings, protected by law, and their deaths demand justice," animal and environmental rights activist Ajay Joe said.

Environmental activist Tannuja Chauhan noted that such incidents have wider ethical and ecological implications.

"Community animals are part of our ecological and social fabric. When we allow mass killings to happen with impunity, we are not just failing animals, we are eroding our ethical and environmental foundations as a society," she said. PTI SGV MPL MPL

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed
Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed
World
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
News
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
Business
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget