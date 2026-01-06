A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at the Government Medical College in Siddipet district, Telangana allegedly died by suicide after a senior resident doctor, who had reportedly promised to marry her, withdrew from the commitment citing caste differences. According to police, the young doctor injected herself with a herbicide inside the medical college hostel on January 3.

Dalit Doctor Dies By Suicide

The doctor collapsed shortly after injecting herself, prompting her roommates to rush her to a private hospital in Siddipet. As her condition worsened, she was later shifted to a government hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment, reported PTI.

Despite medical intervention, she succumbed in the early hours of January 4. Officials confirmed the death on Monday, stating that efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

Case Registered Under BNS and SC/ST Act

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused senior resident doctor has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials said preliminary findings indicate that the victim and the accused came into contact in July last year during her internship at the Siddipet medical college. The senior resident doctor, who belongs to the backward classes, allegedly assured her that he would marry her. Investigators claim that he later backed out of the promise, citing caste differences, which left the young woman deeply distressed.

Authorities believe this rejection and the circumstances surrounding it may have driven her to take the extreme step. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather additional evidence.

A Promising Life Cut Short

The deceased hailed from Jogulamba-Gadwal district and came from a financially underprivileged background. She studied at a social welfare school before securing admission to MBBS at the Siddipet medical college in 2020. Known among her peers for her academic performance and sporting achievements, she was widely regarded as disciplined and hardworking.

Her parents are daily wage labourers, while her elder sister is employed as a software engineer.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, seek emotional support from suicide prevention organisations. Telangana Helpline: One Life - +91 7893078930)