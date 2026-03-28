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In a poignant story from Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, a couple has transformed personal loss into an enduring act of remembrance. For over two decades, Lalu and Sukkamma have been performing a symbolic wedding ceremony for their son, Ram Koti, who died in 2003. What began as a deeply private expression of grief has gradually evolved into a village-wide observance, blending emotion, faith, and cultural tradition.

A Tragedy That Shook Two Families

Ram Koti’s death was rooted in heartbreak. He died by suicide after his love marriage faced opposition from the girl’s family. In a devastating turn, the young woman he loved also took her life days later, leaving both families shattered, as reported by NDTV.

Unable to come to terms with the loss, his parents chose not to let their son’s memory fade into silence.

A Dream That Sparked A Tradition

According to Sukkamma, her son appeared in her dream after his death, asking them to build a temple and perform his marriage. Taking this vision as a sign, the couple constructed a small shrine within their home.

They installed idols of Ram Koti and his beloved side by side, symbolically uniting them. Since then, the statues have been treated as divine forms and the couple has conducted their wedding ceremony every year without fail.

Rituals That Mirror A Real Wedding

The ceremony is performed with full traditional customs—complete with prayers, offerings, and rituals typically seen in a real marriage. Ram Koti’s father leads the proceedings, chanting mantras and recreating the union that never took place during his son’s lifetime.

Over the years, friends, relatives, and villagers have begun participating, turning the ritual into a shared act of remembrance rather than a solitary mourning practice.

Inspired By Sacred Traditions

The annual event takes place in Santulal Poda Thanda in Bayyaram mandal. The practice draws cultural parallels with Sri Rama Navami, during which the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita is celebrated with devotion across Telangana.

Inspired by this tradition, Ram Koti’s parents conduct the ceremony with similar reverence, elevating their personal loss into a spiritual observance.

A Community United In Memory

Videos circulating on social media show the ceremony drawing large gatherings, with the entire village coming together to witness and participate. What started as a grieving family’s tribute has become a collective ritual of empathy and remembrance.

In a region where tradition and emotion are deeply intertwined, this unique practice stands as a powerful reminder of how love and loss can shape rituals that endure across generations.