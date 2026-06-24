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HomeNewsIndiaTelangana CM Revanth Warns Congress Leaders Over SIR Lapses, Threatens Action

Telangana CM Revanth Warns Congress Leaders Over SIR Lapses, Threatens Action

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warned Congress leaders of strict action for negligence in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned of strict action if any leader is found not following the party instructions in implementing the SIR campaign.

Participating in a Zoom meeting on SIR (Special Intensive Revision) with party leaders, the chief minister instructed the ministers, MLAs, MPs and constituency in-charges to be extra vigilant in the electoral exercise following reports of possible deletion of genuine voters' names from the voters list.

"The SIR issue is a very serious matter. Some leaders are being negligent about the SIR," the CM said, adding that he will not remain a silent spectator when the party suffers damage.

He further said he had already received district-wise reports regarding the SIR awareness meetings.

CM Reddy instructed the leaders to organise more awareness meetings on SIR and entrusted the in-charge ministers with more responsibilities to make the meetings successful, an official release said.

The chief minister emphasised that the voting rights of the poor must be safeguarded, stating that if the poor lose their votes, they will also lose their Aadhaar and ration cards.

Reddy said the incharges will be replaced with new ones if they fail to implement the party's instructions, such as thoroughly scrutinise the water mapping exercise, ensuring that every genuine vote is protected, submitting the necessary documents to restore voter rights and finally coordination of party workers with the Election Commission officials.

"We will not tolerate any negligence, and we are observing the performance of the in-charges for 10 days," he said, appealing to the party Sarpanches to create awareness among people in the villages. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Revanth Reddy Telangana COngress Voter List REvision SIR Campaign
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