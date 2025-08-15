Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Clear BC Quota Bills, Unveils ‘TelanganaRising 2047’ Vision

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded the Centre to approve the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at the historical Golconda Fort here on the occasion of Independence Day, he said the state Assembly has passed two bills to provide 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes in local bodies, education and jobs and sent them for presidential assent.

"On this occasion, I once again demand the central government to take a quick decision on the pending bills," he said.

He said the caste survey and SC classification conducted in the state are courageous decisions of the state government in the history of India.

He also said his government's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision to make the state a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and USD three trillion economy by 2047 is not just a plan but a resolve to make the state proud with its rich contribution to national progress.

The 'TelanganaRising - 2047' is a plan to radically transform the image of Telangana with the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, Metro Rail phase-II, radial roads between the Outer and Regional Ring Roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors, he said.

The vision document promises a permanent solution to Hyderabad's flooding problem with the Musi river Rejuvenation Project in the state capital, he said.

The document also shows how the state government's proposed Future City, built to international standards, would be a gateway to the modern world, he said.

The state government's vision is to promote Telangana as number one on the world stage with the support of the people, he said.

Observing that Telangana's strength and brand on the world stage is Hyderabad, he said his govenment resolved to strengthen the brand further.

Alleging that the opposition parties are trying to derive political advantages by showing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in bad light, he said HYDRAA is a great system that will protect Hyderabad.

"Today, cities like Bangaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are facing flood problems. Hyderabad should not witness such a plight. To make Hyderabad a safe destination for living, HYDRAA was brought about to curb the encroachment of tanks," he said.

So far, the HYDRAA has protected 13 parks and 20 lakes from encroachments. The agency safeguarded government lands worth Rs 30,000 crores, he said.

Despite facing financial burden because of the previous BRS regime, the government is working hard to take the state forward on the path of progress, he said.

"The previous government left us with mounting debts and arrears of Rs 8,21,652 crore and when the people's government assumed power. Out of this, Rs. 6,71,757 crore are debts. Rs 40,154 crore dues are related to the payments of the employees and other schemes. Rs 1,09,740 crore dues are related to SC, ST sub plan, Singareni (Collieries), electricity and other departments," Reddy said.

From total debt, the state government has completed the debt service of Rs 2,20,676 crore which included Rs 1,32,498 crore principal amount and Rs 88,178 crore interest amount till the date, he said.

On the occasion, Reddy highlighted the farm loan waiver, farmers' investment support scheme of 'Rythu Bharosa', distribution of fine variety rice through PDS, 'Indiramma' poor people housing schemes of the Congress government. PTI SJR SJR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)