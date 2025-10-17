Telangana Cabinet Decides To Lift Two-Child Rule For Local Body Poll Candidates

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) The Telangana Cabinet has decided in principle to lift the rule disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting local body polls. In a media briefing after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the state government decided to organise ‘Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavam’ celebrations in the state on the occasion of the completion of two-years of Congress government, from December 1 to 9.

"The cabinet rethought about lifting the ban on candidates with more than two children to contest in the local body polls. At a time when population control measures are strictly being implemented, the two children ban need not be enforced. These kinds of opinions were expressed in the cabinet meeting. So, accordingly, the cabinet in principle agreed to lift the ban," the minister said.

He said the state had a record harvest of 1.48 crore metric tonne of paddy in the Kharif season and the government expects about 80 lakh tonne of paddy to reach procurement centres.

The state government also decided to set up three new Agricultural Colleges in Huzurnagar, Kodangal, and Nizamabad.

The cabinet decided to speed up Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Reddy said, adding it was also decided to appoint a senior officials committee to study feasibility of the takeover of Metro Rail project phase-I from L&T.

Among other decisions taken by the cabinet includes to allot seven additional acres to NALSAR University of Law here and it was also decided that the existing 25 per cent quota for admissions to Telangana students (local representation) in the institute will be increased to 50 per cent. PTI GDK VVK ADB

