Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBRS Worker Dies After Clash With Congress Supporters Ahead Of Telangana Panchayat Polls

BRS Worker Dies After Clash With Congress Supporters Ahead Of Telangana Panchayat Polls

A BRS worker died in Suryapet after a clash with Congress supporters before Telangana's gram panchayat elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) A BRS worker died following a clash between supporters of the ruling Congress and opposition party in Suryapet district ahead of the commencement of polling for the first phase of gram panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was engaging in "politics of murder".

"It shows the bankruptcy of the ruling party that it is resorting to physical attacks as it is unable to face the elections democratically," he said.

The incident occurred in Lingampalli village on Tuesday after the election campaign concluded. An altercation took place between two groups escalated into a physical attack involving sticks and stones, in which the 57-year-old suffered a head injury, they said.

"He was initially admitted to a hospital in Suryapet and then shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad but was declared brought dead in the wee hours of Wednesday," a senior police official told PTI.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased is contesting as a ward member in the elections.

In the complaint to the police, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed in the attack by the Congress supporters.

The situation is said to be peaceful in the village, and additional forces have been deployed.

In a statement, Rama Rao said, "BRS would not tolerate the atrocities of Congress goondas." He assured that the BRS leadership would stand by every worker and leader of the party and provide assistance to the family of the deceased activist.

Rama Rao demanded that the police take tough action against those responsible for the attack".

A case was registered at Nuthankal police station and investigation is on.

A three-phased schedule was earlier announced by the Telangana State Election Commission for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana BRS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Rapid Blaze as Probe Widens, Luthra Brothers Abscond
Breaking: Mathura Court Pushes Case Forward As Debate Intensifies Over Aniruddhacharya's Remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget