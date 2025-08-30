Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana: BRS Stages Protest With Empty Urea Bags At Gun Park, Accuses Cong Of Fertiliser Crisis; KTR Detained

KTR urged the government to convene a 15-day Assembly session to discuss crop losses from heavy rains, farmer distress and unmet electoral promises.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Political tensions flared on Saturday after police detained BRS working president KT Rama Rao and several legislators during a protest at the Agriculture Commissionerate, where they had gathered to demand urgent intervention in Telangana’s ongoing fertiliser shortage. The leaders had planned to submit a formal representation, accusing the Congress-led government of failing farmers during a crucial cropping season. Police intervened, detaining KTR and other party members in what quickly turned into a high-profile confrontation.

In a dramatic turn, KTR stepped out of the police vehicle midway and marched on foot to the Telangana Secretariat, drawing public attention and intensifying the protest. The BRS on Saturday launched a sharp protest at Gun Park, Hyderabad, spotlighting the ongoing urea crisis that has hit farmers across Telangana. Led by party working president KT Rama Rao, BRS leaders held up empty fertiliser bags in a symbolic show, accusing the Congress government of failing the farming community during a crucial cropping season and even amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

KTR Hits Out At Cong-Led Telangana Govt

Rama Rao alleged that the shortage was “artificial,” demanding clarity on whether responsibility lay with the Union government or the state administration. KTR told ANI, "We are demanding that the government provides answers on the artificial urea shortage in the state. Who is responsible for this shortage? Is it the Union government or is the state government? When KCR was in government for 10 years, there was no shortage of urea. How come there is a sudden crisis?..."


The protest also served as a broader indictment of the Congress government’s agricultural policies. KTR alleged that more than 600 farmers had died by suicide in recent months and that nearly 75 lakh cultivators were reeling from lack of input support. He urged the government to convene a 15-day Assembly session to discuss crop losses from heavy rains, farmer distress and unmet electoral promises.

Reasserting BRS’s record in office, KTR pointed to welfare schemes and the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which he described as a “world-class achievement.”

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
