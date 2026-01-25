20 Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out At Secunderabad Girls’ Hostel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major fire broke out on Tuesday in the girls’ hostel of a private educational institution in Alwal, Secunderabad, leaving 20 students hospitalized with breathing difficulties. The incident comes just days after a fire at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, highlighting growing concerns over fire safety in urban buildings.

Secunderabad Students Rescued Amid Thick Smoke

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the hostel, producing dense smoke that quickly spread throughout the building and surrounding areas, as per reports. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. Eyewitnesses reported that the female students were struggling to breathe, with some rendered unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

Emergency personnel evacuated the students using staircases and, in some cases, through windows. The injured students were immediately shifted to a hospital in Jeedimetla. Doctors confirmed that all 20 girls are stable and out of danger, receiving treatment for smoke-related injuries.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause. The hostel belongs to Nine Education, a prominent coaching and boarding school housing a significant number of female students.

The incident has reignited concerns over fire safety protocols in multi-story buildings, particularly hostels and educational institutions. Authorities have indicated that a detailed review will be conducted, and notices will be issued to responsible officials to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Authorities Take Action

Local administration officials have said they are investigating the incident to prevent future occurrences. Fire safety experts emphasize the importance of regular checks, functional fire alarms, and emergency evacuation plans, particularly in densely populated urban hostels.

Residents and parents have expressed relief that no fatalities occurred, though the incident has highlighted the urgent need for stricter fire safety measures across the city.