Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia20 Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out At Secunderabad Girls’ Hostel

20 Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out At Secunderabad Girls’ Hostel

Fire in Secunderabad girls’ hostel sends 20 students to hospital with smoke inhalation; all students are now stable, authorities investigate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major fire broke out on Tuesday in the girls’ hostel of a private educational institution in Alwal, Secunderabad, leaving 20 students hospitalized with breathing difficulties. The incident comes just days after a fire at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, highlighting growing concerns over fire safety in urban buildings.

Secunderabad Students Rescued Amid Thick Smoke

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the hostel, producing dense smoke that quickly spread throughout the building and surrounding areas, as per reports. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. Eyewitnesses reported that the female students were struggling to breathe, with some rendered unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

Emergency personnel evacuated the students using staircases and, in some cases, through windows. The injured students were immediately shifted to a hospital in Jeedimetla. Doctors confirmed that all 20 girls are stable and out of danger, receiving treatment for smoke-related injuries.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause. The hostel belongs to Nine Education, a prominent coaching and boarding school housing a significant number of female students.

The incident has reignited concerns over fire safety protocols in multi-story buildings, particularly hostels and educational institutions. Authorities have indicated that a detailed review will be conducted, and notices will be issued to responsible officials to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Authorities Take Action

Local administration officials have said they are investigating the incident to prevent future occurrences. Fire safety experts emphasize the importance of regular checks, functional fire alarms, and emergency evacuation plans, particularly in densely populated urban hostels.

Residents and parents have expressed relief that no fatalities occurred, though the incident has highlighted the urgent need for stricter fire safety measures across the city.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Frequently Asked Questions

What action are authorities taking after the incident?

Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future occurrences and will review fire safety protocols, issuing notices to responsible officials.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Telangana 
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
World
‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain
‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain
News
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget