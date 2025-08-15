Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia10 Men Arrested For 'Luring & Gang-Raping' Young Woman In Telangana

10 Men Arrested For 'Luring & Gang-Raping' Young Woman In Telangana

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pandari Chetan Nitin, the group lured the woman in June under the guise of friendship and romantic interest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Telangana police have arrested 10 men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in Telangana on Friday. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pandari Chetan Nitin, the group lured the woman in June under the guise of friendship and romantic interest. She was allegedly taken in a car to a secluded room on the Jangaon–Suryapet road, where the assault occurred. One of the accused reportedly also took the woman to Goa, claiming to be in love, and allegedly committed repeated sexual acts during the trip.

The accused—Mohammed Owaisi, Muthyala Pavan Kumar, Bauddhula Shiva Kumar, Nookala Ravi, Jetty Sanjay, Md. Abdul Khayoom, Pustakala Sai Teja, Muttadi Sumanth Reddy, Gunda Sai Charan Reddy, and Oruganti Sai Ram, officials said, as per a report on India Today. All the arrested persons are residents of Jangaon town.

The case came to light after the victim’s aunt filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation. Acting on a tip-off that the suspects were travelling along Siddipet road, Circle Inspector Damodar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Bharat apprehended them. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

All ten men were subsequently arrested, presented before the court, and remanded to judicial custody. ASP Chetan Nitin confirmed that further investigation is underway to ensure justice for the victim.

ALSO READ: 'The Reality Is...': Congress's 'Retirement Plan' Jibe At PM Modi As He Hails RSS In I-Day Speech

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe
'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe
India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
South Cinema
Coolie vs War 2 Day 1 Box Office: Rajinikanth Smashes Records With ₹151 Crore Opening
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Crushes War 2 In Box Office Clash With Historic Opening
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget