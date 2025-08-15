10 Men Arrested For 'Luring & Gang-Raping' Young Woman In Telangana

Telangana police have arrested 10 men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in Telangana on Friday. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pandari Chetan Nitin, the group lured the woman in June under the guise of friendship and romantic interest. She was allegedly taken in a car to a secluded room on the Jangaon–Suryapet road, where the assault occurred. One of the accused reportedly also took the woman to Goa, claiming to be in love, and allegedly committed repeated sexual acts during the trip.

The accused—Mohammed Owaisi, Muthyala Pavan Kumar, Bauddhula Shiva Kumar, Nookala Ravi, Jetty Sanjay, Md. Abdul Khayoom, Pustakala Sai Teja, Muttadi Sumanth Reddy, Gunda Sai Charan Reddy, and Oruganti Sai Ram, officials said, as per a report on India Today. All the arrested persons are residents of Jangaon town.

The case came to light after the victim’s aunt filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation. Acting on a tip-off that the suspects were travelling along Siddipet road, Circle Inspector Damodar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Bharat apprehended them. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

All ten men were subsequently arrested, presented before the court, and remanded to judicial custody. ASP Chetan Nitin confirmed that further investigation is underway to ensure justice for the victim.

